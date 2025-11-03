Radeus Labs Unveils High Density 16-Slot Server: Eliminates Costly Infrastructure for Multi-Card Applications

High Density 16-Slot Server, Radeus Labs Rugged Technology | Built to Perform

Radeus Labs Unveils High Density 16-Slot Server: Purpose-Built Solution Eliminates Costly Infrastructure for Multi-Card Applications.

We’re opening an opportunity for people who maybe have given up on finding something that could fit their needs and budgets.” — Andrew Correnti, Lead Engineer, Radeus Labs

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radeus Labs, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance computing and SATCOM hardware for mission-critical environments, today announced the launch of its High Density 16-Slot Server ; a purpose-built bare bones system designed to consolidate multiple add-in cards without the cost, power, and infrastructure burden of traditional GPU or large-scale servers.The new server addresses a persistent challenge for organizations running simulations, data acquisition systems, FPGA acceleration, and virtualized environments: the need for numerous PCIe slots without massive processing power. Standard motherboards typically offer only 4-7 slots, forcing customers to split systems across multiple computers or invest in expensive GPU chassis that require multiple power circuits, generate excessive heat, and can weigh over 150 pounds.The Radeus Labs 16-Slot Server delivers a streamlined alternative. Built on a standard-sized chassis, the system operates on a single power cable, maintains manageable thermal output, and provides the slot density required for complex, multi-card applications, at a fraction of the cost of industrial alternatives."We saw customers struggling with a common problem: they had 12, 14, 16 different add-in cards, capture cards, FPGAs, specialized communication interfaces, but they didn't need massive compute power," said Andrew Correnti, Lead Engineer at Radeus Labs. "Technology has evolved to where we can provide high slot density in a practical form factor. This isn't about brute force processing, it's about giving engineers the physical connectivity they need without forcing them into infrastructure they don't.”Key Capabilities:• 16 PCIe slots in standard server form factor• Single-circuit power operation with no special electrical infrastructure required• Bare-bones architecture that can be fully customized for customer-specific add-in cards• VM-ready platform that consolidates multiple physical servers into virtualized environments with hardware pass-through• Proven use cases in simulation, sensor aggregation, FPGA acceleration, and industrial controlThe server is ideal for field deployments, space-constrained installations, and environments where power availability or thermal management limits the use of large-scale compute platforms. One early adopter consolidated three 4U servers into a single 4U unit, reducing rack space by two-thirds while cutting power and cooling requirements proportionally.Radeus Labs will showcase the High Density 16-Slot Server at the upcoming Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, December 2025.Radeus Labs, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of satellite communication and computing systems for critical applications in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Radeus Labs delivers robust, reliable, and high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Radeus Labs operates as a cleared facility and is ISO 9001 certified, ensuring the highest standards in quality management.Learn more at www.radeuslabs.com

