Men’s Health Network Highlights Major 2025 Achievements and Launches New Donation Platform to Support Future Impact

MHN encourages individuals, families, & organizations to consider supporting men’s health through end-of-year giving to improve men, boys, & family health.

Our upgraded donation platform helps ensure continued growth...to expand educational resources and community outreach. Donor support directly...helps us reach men and families nationwide.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP of Men's Health Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men ’s Health Network is proud to promote the change within the men’s health movement as the organization closes out the year 2025. Great progress was made in health education, outreach, partnership development, advocacy, and the promotion of critical men’s health issues. As the year ends, many nonprofits are requesting support for mission-driven work. Men’s Health Network encourages individuals, families, and organizations to consider supporting the men’s health space through end-of-year giving to help improve the lives of men, boys, and their families.Throughout 2025, Men’s Health Network advanced its mission to reach men where they live, work, play, and pray through expanded community programs, faith-based partnerships, and national awareness efforts. These initiatives strengthen prevention, support emotional well-being, and improve health outcomes for men and boys across the country.Expanded Outreach and Education in Communities NationwideThis year, Men’s Health Network significantly broadened its reach by engaging families through churches, community health events, school programs, and digital education initiatives. Outreach efforts focused heavily on underserved and minority communities, where health disparities among men are often the most substantial.Key accomplishments include:• Record engagement during Men’s Health Month and Men’s Health Week.• Expanded programming for Testicular Cancer Awareness Month and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.• Increased school-based education highlighting prevention, early detection, and mental health awareness for young men.• Growth of the MHN Ambassador Program, empowering community members to promote men’s health initiatives year-round.• Increased publication of blogs, newsletters, and tools supporting prevention, emotional well-being, and family health.These accomplishments demonstrate MHN’s ongoing commitment to delivering accessible, community-centered health information.Strengthening Leadership, Workforce Development, and PartnershipsMen’s Health Network continued to expand its comprehensive internship programs in public health, communications, advocacy, and nonprofit leadership. Students contributed to national outreach efforts, developed research-based materials, and supported policy engagement while gaining practical experience in men’s health advocacy.MHN also strengthened partnerships with academic institutions, community organizations, health systems, and national coalitions to broaden access to resources and culturally relevant programming.Launch of New Donation Platform to Support Sustainability and Long-Term GrowthTo support increasing demand for men’s health education and outreach, Men’s Health Network launched a new online donation platform that enhances the giving experience and provides supporters with more flexible and accessible options. This platform improves transparency, allows for recurring gifts, and enables donors to designate specific areas of support.“Men’s Health Network has achieved significant progress this year, but the work ahead remains vital,” said Jennifer Thompson, Director of Communications. “Our upgraded donation platform helps ensure continued growth, stability, and the ability to expand educational resources and community outreach. Donor support directly strengthens our mission and helps us reach men and families nationwide.”Donations may be made at: https://menshealthnetwork.org/ donate Significant Policy and Advocacy Advances in 2025This year brought notable policy progress as Men’s Health Network supported several important bipartisan initiatives focused on prevention, screening access, and early detection:• H.R. 495 recognizing National Men’s Health Week.• H.R. 544 recognizing National Men’s Health Month.• Bipartisan momentum on H.R. 1300: PSA Screening for HIM Act, expanding access to prostate cancer screening and strengthening clinical guidance.• H.R. 675 recognizing September as National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, emphasizing the disproportionate impact prostate cancer has on Black men.• Continued support for the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, helping elevate national visibility for men’s health disparities and policy solutions.• Ongoing advocacy for the creation of a national Office of Men’s Health to advance long-term policy coordination.These advancements underscore growing recognition of the urgent need to address men’s health disparities at the federal level.Additional Ways to Support Men’s Health NetworkMen’s Health Network values the many ways individuals choose to support this mission.Those who are unable to donate may consider joining the MHN Ambassador Program, which offers opportunities to promote men’s health, distribute educational materials, and support local engagement efforts: https://menshealthnetwork.org/become-an-ambassador Supporters can also contribute by purchasing items from the organization’s updated online store. Store proceeds help fund outreach programs and expand MHN’s national impact: https://menshealthnetwork.org/store For those who are able to give, donations may be made through MHN’s new donation platform: https://menshealthnetwork.org/donate About Men’s Health NetworkMen’s Health Network is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and families where they live, work, play, and pray. Through nationwide education, outreach, screening programs, and public policy engagement, MHN works to improve the health and well-being of men and families across the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.