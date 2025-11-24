Men’s Health Network Announces a New Feature to Support the Well-Being of Men When & Where They Are through Text Alerts

Men’s Health Network Launches New Text Alert Program to Deliver Health Resources Directly to Men 18 and Older.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network ( MHN ), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families, today announced the launch of MHN Text Alerts, a new feature designed to deliver health resources when and where individuals need them through convenient and timely text message updates. This service is available to men and boys who are 18 years of age or older.This new texting program provides quick and simple access to credible health information. Subscribers receive relevant guidance that helps them stay informed, stay healthy, and take charge of their well-being in real time.“Men’s Health Network is committed to meeting men where they live, work, play, and pray,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations and Communications at MHN. “Our new text alert system is another powerful way for us to reach individuals with reliable health information that is easy to access and easy to use.”A Text-Based Resource for Better HealthThrough MHN Text Alerts, subscribers will receive:• The latest men’s health news and updates• Practical wellness tips• Fitness and nutrition guidance• Mental health reminders and stress management insights• Resources that promote prevention, early detection, and healthier daily habitsThe program is designed to support men and boys throughout the year because their health does not take days off.Simple Enrollment and Immediate SupportEligible individuals who are 18 years or older can sign up within seconds. To begin receiving text alerts, users can text “START” to 202.998.5977.“Access to trusted information can make all the difference,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at MHN.“By delivering these resources directly to mobile phones, we are helping remove barriers, increase awareness , and give men practical tools they can use right away.”Addressing a Critical NeedStudies consistently show that men are less likely to seek preventive care and often delay health information or support until symptoms worsen. MHN Text Alerts aim to reduce this gap by offering immediate, relevant, and easily accessible information that encourages proactive steps toward better health.This initiative supports MHN’s broader mission to advance health education and awareness throughout the year, including during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Men’s Health Month, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and other major awareness efforts.Sign Up TodayMen and boys who are 18 years or older can enroll now by texting:Text “START” to 202.998.5977For additional health information, resources, and updates, visit www.menshealthnetwork.org About Men’s Health NetworkMen’s Health Network (MHN) is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness, prevention tools, educational campaigns, and advocacy initiatives. MHN works to reduce the premature mortality of men and boys and improve overall family health outcomes through community engagement, policy leadership, and nationwide programming.

