Acrow’s Modular Steel Bridge Solution Featured in 2025 APC TQI Award-Winning Project

Temporary emergency installation in Boynton, Pennsylvania helped to quickly restore critical flood-damaged route

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is proud to note that a project featuring an Acrow bridge has recently won a 2025 APC TQI Award. The award was given to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 for the SR 219 Emergency Bridge in Boynton, PA and Acrow was named as a key partner in the successful emergency project, which included the installation of a temporary bridge to help enable the restoration of a flood-damaged route.The APC TQI Awards program is organized annually by the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC). The emergency project in Boynton won in the category of Partnering, which recognizes outstanding collaboration between stakeholders. In addition to Acrow, project contractor Merlo, Inc. and engineering firm GFT were among other project partners noted.On May 13, 2025, heavy rains irreparably damaged the bridge over Piney Creek on U.S. Route 219 (Mason-Dixon Highway). The bridge closure threatened to create significant economic impact on the region, as the section of the route was used by commercial vehicles to access a nearby interstate. Planning to reopen the highway to traffic began immediately, and it was decided that installing a temporary modular steel bridge from Acrow was the optimal solution to restoring the route most quickly, safely and cost-effectively. With the cooperation of numerous project partners and working around the clock, the bridge opened to traffic on May 24, less than two weeks after the closure and ahead of schedule.“The ability to restore infrastructure quickly and safely after an emergency always requires the unique expertise of many partners working together,” said Kevin Traynor, Acrow’s Business Development Manager for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. “Our prefabricated modular components are held in stock and available for expedited delivery and rapid installation to support a wide range of emergency applications.”Added Eugene Sobecki, Director National Sales and Military Business Development, “Acrow’s deep engineering expertise and many years of experience supplying durable bridging solutions under emergency conditions made us an ideal partner for this important project and we are honored to have been of service to both Merlo and PennDOT.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

