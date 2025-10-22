Acrow Opens Tennessee Storage Yard with Dedicated On-Site Team

Acrow pr logo

New facility addresses increasing business across numerous southern states

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce it has opened a new storage facility in Millington, Tennessee, staffed by a newly established support team. The new location marks a significant step in enhancing the firm’s operational capacity to better serve customers in the Southern United States.As a premier provider of modular steel bridging solutions for temporary and permanent applications, Acrow maintains a substantial stock of bridge components in strategic locations across North America and Europe to enable rapid deployment, assembly and installation. In addition to supporting planned infrastructure projects, Acrow’s bridges are often used to restore critical transportation links following emergencies.“Our new storage yard marks a major milestone in our commitment to our customers and supports a growing demand for rapid bridge deployment,” said Eugene Sobecki, Acrow’s Director National Sales & Military Business Development. “With a strategic location and experienced team on the ground, we are better positioned to deliver modular bridge solutions quickly and efficiently, especially when time is critical.”“Prefabricated modular bridges are an ideal solution for transportation agencies and contractors who need projects to stay on or ahead of schedule,” said Russ Parisi, Acrow’s Vice President North America. “Whether used for temporary or permanent applications, Acrow’s bridges are built to last, offering a service life of 100 years with minimal maintenance requirements.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

