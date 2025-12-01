NYSOFA, DMV Share Tips and Resources for Older Driver Safety Awar... December 01, 2025 | 7:49 AM ET Learn more about NYSOFA, DMV Share Tips and Resources for Older Driver Safety Awareness Week

In recognition of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week taking place December 1-5, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offer tips and resources for older drivers, their families and caregivers. Being proactive about safe driving skills is critical for drivers of all ages, but particularly for older adults so that they can maintain their independence and stay engaged in their community.

In New York, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), drivers age 65 and over account for 21 percent of all New York licensed drivers but are involved in only 11 percent of the fatal and personal injury crashes. Older drivers are also less likely to engage in reckless driving behaviors, according to ITSMR crash data. Despite fewer total fatal crashes, older drivers who are involved in crashes are more likely to be killed or suffer severe injuries when compared to younger drivers, and nationally, the rate of fatal crashes involving older drivers is on the rise, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Board (NHTSA).

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said, “NYSOFA’s goal is for older adults to be as active and engaged in their communities for as long as possible, and one way to ensure that is by maintaining safe driving skills. If you’re a family member or caregiver of an older adult driver, encourage them to keep up with their driving skills and to learn about new traffic patterns, vehicle features, and traffic laws. Lastly, help maintain safe driving skills by taking a point and insurance reduction driver improvement course like AAA’s RoadWise driver program. ”

“We want everyone, regardless of age, to be safe on the roads,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. “For older drivers, being aware of their health and addressing any potential issues that could impact their safety and the safety of others is paramount. We want people to keep their license for as long as it’s safe to do so. We are happy to partner with the Office for the Aging to help raise awareness of this important topic.”

Decisions about ability to drive should never be based on age alone. Instead, it is important to accurately assess age-related changes so that the driver can adjust driving habits to remain safe on the road or choose other kinds of transportation.

Tips for Adjusting Driving Habits

Exercise regularly to increase your strength and flexibility.

Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review your medications – both prescription and over-the-counter medications – for any potential effects on your ability to drive safely.

Have your vision checked every year.

Drive during daylight and in good weather.

Find the safest routes with well-lit streets.

Plan your route before you drive.

Leave a large following distance behind the car in front of you.

Avoid distractions in your car, such as listening to a loud radio, texting or talking on the phone.

Consider potential alternatives to driving, such as riding with a friend or using public transportation to get around.

CarFit

CarFit events offer older adults the opportunity to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them. CarFit is an educational program developed by AAA, AARP, and the American Occupational Therapy Association, with the goal of providing drivers with information and resources to enhance their safety in the driver’s seat. At a CarFit event, trained experts show drivers how to enhance comfort, safety and fit within their vehicle. Find more information on free CarFit events.

Offices for the Aging and their community partners are also a resource to help older drivers, including safety assistance or alternative transportation options. Area Agencies on Aging provide about 1.7 million rides annually to older adults in the community. To expand capacity, the aging network, through NYSOFA, has also partnered with GoGoGrandparent’s ride-share network to provide an additional 24,000 rides in participating counties since the beginning of the partnership, according to an announcement this summer. To reach local assistance, call the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871; or use the online directory here.

Additional Resources

Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Older Driver Safety

DMV Older Driver Resources

AAA Senior Driver Safety & Mobility

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Older Adult Drivers

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: Older Drivers

###