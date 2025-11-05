Please Share: ‘Know Your Rights’ Materials November 05, 2025 | 8:42 AM ET The NYS Office of New Americans offers resources to help inform individuals of their rights. Learn more about Please Share: ‘Know Your Rights’ Materials

-Updated November 5, 2025

With the escalation in activities by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the New York State Office of New Americans within the Department of State is sharing resources to help inform individuals of their rights. This includes guides for immigrant communities and concerned individuals related to ICE interactions, developing a safety plan, information to carry with you, and where to call if you have questions or need further help.

NYSOFA is sharing this information with you to help older adults and their families who may be affected. Please share this information on social media, in your newsletters, on your websites and in other public outreach, including but not limited to public engagement events (i.e., older-adult fairs/health and wellness fairs you may be participating in) and other client encounters, as appropriate.

Some key resources are highlighted below. These and additional materials are available to download on the Office of New Americans website here. NYSOFA will also be posting this information on our website.

Please also follow NYSOFA’s social media accounts and re-share resources, including our recent posts on Nextdoor, Facebook, Twitter/X, and LinkedIn.

Resources