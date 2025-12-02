Covercy and NAV Fund Services Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Fund Administration Solutions

The partnership enhances the delivery of technology-enabled solutions to real estate fund managers & investors.

Our partnership with NAV Fund Services represents a significant step forward in Covercy’s mission to deliver the most comprehensive and efficient investment management platform in the market.” — Peter Sanchez, Covercy President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covercy, a leading provider of end-to-end investment management solutions for commercial real estate, today announced a strategic partnership with NAV Fund Services, a global leader in fund administration. This collaboration enhances Covercy’s fund administration capabilities and expands its ability to deliver comprehensive, technology-enabled solutions to real estate fund managers and investors.The partnership combines Covercy’s integrated investment management and banking platform with NAV’s deep expertise in fund administration, providing clients with a seamless, full-service solution for fund accounting, reporting, and investor servicing. Together, the firms will deliver institutional-grade administration, operational accuracy, and data transparency to general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) across private real estate and alternative investment markets.This partnership marks a key milestone in Covercy’s expansion of its institutional services—an initiative led by Peter Sanchez, President of Covercy, who joined the company earlier this year to accelerate its U.S. growth and drive innovation in fund administration and banking capabilities.“Our partnership with NAV Fund Services represents a significant step forward in Covercy’s mission to deliver the most comprehensive and efficient investment management platform in the market,” said Peter Sanchez, President of Covercy. “By integrating NAV’s proven fund administration expertise with our technology, we’re empowering fund managers to operate with greater transparency, accuracy, and scalability—while allowing them to focus on what matters most: delivering value to their investors.”“We look forward to partnering with Covercy to deliver a new level of automation and efficiency to fund administration,” said NAV Chief Operating Officer Ambuj Garg. “The combination of NAV’s commitment to providing premium solutions and excellent client services, combined with Covercy’s powerful investment management technology creates a complete end-to-end solution to meet the evolving needs of modern fund managers.”The partnership underscores Covercy’s commitment to building a unified ecosystem for fund managers—one that integrates banking, investment management, and fund administration into a single digital platform. Clients will benefit from streamlined workflows, enhanced investor reporting, and comprehensive back-office support designed for institutional-quality real estate funds.About CovercyCovercy is an investment management platform providing comprehensive software solutions for commercial real estate investors and general partners, processing billions of real estate investment payments globally every year. In addition to Covercy GP, its core platform, Covercy operates Covercy Pay, a global payments solution for international transactions, and Covercy Prime, a platform facilitating direct purchase of investment properties in international real estate markets.For more information, visit covercy.com About NAV Fund ServicesNAV Fund Services is a privately owned fund administrator recognized for its award-winning solutions and innovative proprietary technology. A team of 3,400+ professionals services 2,300+ global funds with $350 billion AUA, while maintaining a 99% client retention rate. The company is based in the U.S. with service and support facilities in India and locations in Australia, Cayman Islands, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, and Singapore, plus the ability to service clients in additional jurisdictions worldwide.For more information, visit navfundservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.