Covercy Appoints Peter Sanchez as President to Accelerate U.S. Growth and Institutional Capabilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covercy, a leading provider of end-to-end investment management solutions for commercial real estate, today announced the appointment of Peter Sanchez as President. In this role, Peter will lead the growth of Covercy’s fund banking capabilities and expansion of institutional services in the U.S. market to support the company’s rapidly growing base of high-growth customers.Peter brings over two decades of leadership experience in financial services and technology-driven businesses, with a proven track record of scaling operations, enhancing profitability, and building industry-leading brands. At Northern Trust, a global financial institution with over 23,000 employees, Peter served as Executive Vice President leading Institutional Banking and Treasury Services. Prior to that, as Chief Executive of Alternative Fund Services, he grew assets under administration (AUA) from $40 billion to $400 billion, expanding the team significantly and transforming the business into a high-margin operation.“Peter’s deep expertise in fund banking and institutional services, combined with his operational and client-focused leadership, makes him an invaluable addition to Covercy,” said Doron Cohen, Founder & CEO of Covercy. “His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top-tier talent to better serve our customers and support our continued growth trajectory in the U.S. market.”With Peter’s leadership, Covercy aims to further innovate its product offerings and expand its institutional footprint across the United States, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for commercial real estate syndicators and general partners.About CovercyCovercy is an investment management platform providing comprehensive software solutions for commercial real estate investors and general partners, processing billions of real estate investment payments globally every year. In addition to Covercy GP, its core platform, Covercy operates Covercy Pay, a global payments solution for international transactions, and Covercy Direct, a platform facilitating direct purchase of investment properties in international real estate markets.For more information about Covercy’s family of brands, visit www.covercy.com

