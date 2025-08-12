Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,397 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,784 in the last 365 days.

Covercy Appoints Peter Sanchez as President to Accelerate U.S. Growth and Institutional Capabilities

Peter Sanchez, newly appointed President at Covercy

Peter Sanchez, newly appointed President at Covercy

Peter will lead the growth of Covercy’s fund banking capabilities and expansion of institutional services in the U.S. market.

Peter’s deep expertise in fund banking and institutional services, combined with his operational and client-focused leadership, makes him an invaluable addition to Covercy.”
— Doron Cohen, Covercy Founder & CEO
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covercy, a leading provider of end-to-end investment management solutions for commercial real estate, today announced the appointment of Peter Sanchez as President. In this role, Peter will lead the growth of Covercy’s fund banking capabilities and expansion of institutional services in the U.S. market to support the company’s rapidly growing base of high-growth customers.

Peter brings over two decades of leadership experience in financial services and technology-driven businesses, with a proven track record of scaling operations, enhancing profitability, and building industry-leading brands. At Northern Trust, a global financial institution with over 23,000 employees, Peter served as Executive Vice President leading Institutional Banking and Treasury Services. Prior to that, as Chief Executive of Alternative Fund Services, he grew assets under administration (AUA) from $40 billion to $400 billion, expanding the team significantly and transforming the business into a high-margin operation.

“Peter’s deep expertise in fund banking and institutional services, combined with his operational and client-focused leadership, makes him an invaluable addition to Covercy,” said Doron Cohen, Founder & CEO of Covercy. “His appointment reflects our commitment to investing in top-tier talent to better serve our customers and support our continued growth trajectory in the U.S. market.”

With Peter’s leadership, Covercy aims to further innovate its product offerings and expand its institutional footprint across the United States, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for commercial real estate syndicators and general partners.

About Covercy

Covercy is an investment management platform providing comprehensive software solutions for commercial real estate investors and general partners, processing billions of real estate investment payments globally every year. In addition to Covercy GP, its core platform, Covercy operates Covercy Pay, a global payments solution for international transactions, and Covercy Direct, a platform facilitating direct purchase of investment properties in international real estate markets.

For more information about Covercy’s family of brands, visit www.covercy.com.

Kristen Erickson
Covercy
kristen.erickson@covercy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Covercy Appoints Peter Sanchez as President to Accelerate U.S. Growth and Institutional Capabilities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more