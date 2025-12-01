'Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg' Brings Culture, Comfort, and Hope to Newborns and Families Across the Grand Duchy

Tessy with her son HRH prince Gabriel at the Frankfurt Book Fair

The gift of getting to know Luxembourg via four baby books now available to 191 new born babies in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Tessy Antony de Nassau is bringing the magic of storytelling and the richness of Luxembourg’s culture to the very first days of life. Her beloved baby book series, “Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg,” has been donated in three languages – French, Luxembourgish, and English – to hospitals and a baby unit caring for some of the most vulnerable newborns in the country.In a series of heartfelt donations, 60 books have been given to the maternity ward of the Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg (CHL) in Luxembourg City, the very place where the author’s son, HRH Prince Noah, was born in 2007. This contribution has been generously sponsored by Mr François R. Farjallah and Mme Nientke, as well as Liam. The donation to CHL carries deep symbolic meaning, connecting a personal story of motherhood with a wider commitment to the well-being and emotional development of new families in Luxembourg.A further 60 books, also in French, Luxembourgish, and English, have been donated to the Bohler Clinic maternity ward at the Hôpitaux Robert Schuman. This gift has been made possible by the Pure Land Foundation in London and Hazel, alongside the author herself, Tessy Antony de Nassau. Together, they wish to support parents and caregivers in creating moments of closeness, reassurance, and joy with their newborns – moments in which a simple story becomes a deeply human bridge between generations.In addition, 50 books in the three languages have been donated to the Fondation Elisabeth for their new baby unit dedicated to newborns who have been removed from their families by governmental authorities due to risks to the child. Recognising that these babies begin their lives in particularly fragile circumstances, the donation aims to provide not only a tool for early cognitive and emotional development, but also a gesture of dignity and care. To further comfort these children, 50 teddy bears have also been donated by Le Royal Hotel in Luxembourg. Designed by the same creator who designed the mascot for the Olympic Games, these teddy bears bring warmth, companionship, and a sense of safety to the babies in their first months of life.To support the Fondation Elisabeth’s baby unit beyond its opening phase, an additional 26 books have been donated by Edition Schortgen.“Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg” is far more than a picture book: it is an invitation to enter a world where culture, identity, and affection are woven together from the very beginning of life. By presenting Luxembourg’s landscapes, traditions, and symbols in three languages, the series reflects the country’s multilingual reality and offers families a way to share their heritage in an accessible and joyful way. It encourages parents to read aloud, to point, to explain, to laugh – all essential interactions that nurture a child’s emotional security, language development, and curiosity.For Tessy Antony de Nassau, Luxembourg is not just a backdrop, but a living, breathing source of inspiration. Through “Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg,” she shares her profound affection for the Grand Duchy – its culture, its people, and its unique traditions – with children who may one day carry these same values into the wider world. Each page offers a gentle reminder that even the smallest readers are already part of a larger story: that of a country proud of its diversity, its history, and its future.A book in the hands of a newborn’s parent can become a first act of hope; a shared reading moment can become a memory that sustains families through both joy and difficulty. By placing “Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg” in maternity wards and in the Fondation Elisabeth’s baby unit, the initiative ensures that the power of books – to comfort, to educate, and to connect – begins at birth.The project also underscores a broader message: culture and traditions gain strength when they are shared. From a hospital room in Luxembourg City to a specialised unit caring for vulnerable infants, the experience of opening a book about Luxembourg creates a bridge between generations and communities. It tells every child, from their first days, that they belong to a place with a rich heritage and a heart open to the world.Through the combined generosity of the sponsors, foundations, institutions, and partners involved – including Mr François R. Farjallah and Mme Nientke, Liam, the Pure Land Foundation and Hazel, Le Royal Hotel in Luxembourg, and Edition Schortgen – “Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg” will reach nearly 200 newborns and their families, with a lasting impact that will far outlive the moment of donation.Commenting on the initiative, Tessy Antony de Nassau said: “Books have the power to change how we see ourselves and the world, even from the very beginning of life. With ‘Theodor and Grace Discover Luxembourg,’ my wish is that every child who encounters these stories feels loved, rooted, and curious – and that they grow up knowing the richness of Luxembourg’s culture and traditions. I am deeply grateful to all our partners who have helped bring this vision to life for so many newborns and their families.”

