Human Highness, Swiss Fashion Brand, Ascends to Global Heights in 2025

Human Highness Goes Global: A New Era of Elegance and Empowerment

I am thrilled to see Human Highness reach new heights on the global stage. Our new collection not only showcases our commitment to innovation but also honors the inner beauty of all individuals” — Tessy Antony de Nassau , CEO of Human Highness

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting new chapter, Human Highness is set to captivate the fashion world with its latest collection, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards global recognition.Led by the visionary CEO, Tessy Antony de Nassau, Human Highness continues to embody sophistication, innovation, and inclusivity.A Story of Leadership and LegacyTessy Antony de Nassau, former Princess of Luxembourg, decorated military veteran, and recipient of prestigious accolades such as the Sino Philio Peace Prize and the Freedom of the City of London, leads Human Highness with a commitment to modernity and elegance. Her unique background and dedication to forward-thinking values are woven into the very fabric of the brand.Innovative Collaborations and FirstsThe collection also introduces the Regal Radiance Collection, a collaboration with Swedish Lunch at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 23rd. To commemorate this legendary collaboration and the 10th anniversary of the Swedish Lunch, attended by over a thousand people, Human Highness has created 14 exclusive scarves from the "Regal Radiance Collection." These unique pieces will be presented to 14 VIP guests, honouring their commitment to making the world a better, safer, and more equitable place.Digital Transformation and Strategic PartnershipsFebruary 2025 heralds the launch of a revamped website and online shop, offering enhanced features and showcasing the new collection. In March, Human Highness will participate in its first retail convention, the Show Miami , from March 17th to 19th. As an ambassador of the event, Human Highness will join 200 exhibitors, welcoming thousands of visitors, further cementing its global presence.It is the trade show of Miami with a larger network; from thousands of retailers and their buyers to global and local social influence communities and media. https://theshow.miami Unveiling the New CollectionSet to debut on January 4th, 2025, at the Pirmasens Fashion Week in Saarland, the new collection promises to enchant with its exquisite craftsmanship and bold designs. Noteworthy additions include luxurious silk scarves made in Italy, celebrating the elegance and strength of women, embodied by the Luxembourg Scarves featuring the iconic Golden Lady.This symbol pays homage to Luxembourg, Tessy's birthplace, and the power women hold in our societies today. In a groundbreaking move, Human Highness unveils its first male collection, featuring royal blue men's pocket squares, celebrating men's intelligence and style.A Vision for Global ReachThis series of strategic initiatives underscores Human Highness's commitment to making its elegant and inclusive designs accessible to markets worldwide. The brand's participation in these prestigious events highlights its growth and ambition to become a leading name in the fashion industry.For more information, visit Human Highness Website. ( www.human-highness.com Media Contact: For enquiries and picturesHuman Highness PR TeamEmail: news@human-highness.com

