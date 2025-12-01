Learning biomagnetism therapy from the comfort of home Dr. Garcia’s training brings healing knowledge directly to students worldwide.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent article published by The Washington Post examined the rising prevalence of autism in the United States and documented the experiences of three families seeking different forms of support for their autistic children. The report reviewed a range of alternative and complementary approaches explored by these families as part of their individual wellness journeys.

According to the article, all three families engaged in multiple alternative modalities. Among them, one family chose to pursue biomagnetism therapy, a complementary practice involving the placement of magnets on specific area of the body. The family reported observing improvement in their child during the period in which they pursued biomagnetism sessions. The other two families, who selected different alternative modalities, did not report comparable outcomes in the article. These accounts reflect the families’ individual experiences as documented by the publication.

Biomagnetism and Dr. Luis F. Garcia

The biomagnetism online training sessions referenced in the Washington Post story were done by Dr. Luis F. Garcia, a practitioner known within the biomagnetism community for his work in providing sessions and offering educational programs on the modality. Dr. Garcia has trained numerous practitioners internationally and is recognized for his role in the broader development of biomagnetism as a complementary wellness practice.

Biomagnetism, also referred to as biomagnetic pair therapy, is practiced globally as a non-invasive complementary approach.

Context of the Washington Post Report

The Washington Post article presented the three case studies to illustrate the variety of alternative options families may explore when navigating autism-related challenges. The publication did not draw clinical conclusions but reported on the families’ accounts and the approaches they individually selected.

