Dr. Luis F. Garcia Announces Online, Self-Paced Biomagnetism Training Program

Empower Your Healing Practice with Biomagnetism Demonstrating the power of biomagnetic therapy with therapeutic magnets for natural healing support

Learn Biomagnetism Anytime, Anywhere with Dr. Garcia’s Comprehensive Online Training

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Luis F. Garcia today announced an online, self-paced biomagnetism training program that adapts his in-person curriculum for digital delivery.

Designed for flexible study, the program provides approximately 25 hours of recorded instruction covering 300 biomagnetic pairs, along with periodic assessments and supplemental reading materials. Supporting resources include access to a 3D reference application and a concise study guide to help participants review core concepts and organize their notes. Participants may also submit questions during scheduled Q&A sessions moderated by program staff, creating opportunities to clarify topics and reinforce understanding.

The course is structured to accommodate varied schedules and levels of familiarity with biomagnetism. The self-paced format allows learners to start, pause, and revisit modules as needed, and to pair study time with independent practice where appropriate. While the curriculum is comprehensive, it is presented in a neutral, educational context to support foundational understanding rather than clinical direction.

The curriculum includes an overview of general legal and ethical considerations related to the study of biomagnetism. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable local regulations and professional standards. The training is intended for educational purposes only and does not confer licensure, certification, or clinical privileges, nor does it authorize any scope of practice.

“This project organizes what we have taught in seminars into a format that can be studied on a flexible schedule,” said Dr. Luis F. Garcia. “Our aim is to present the material in a consistent sequence that supports structured learning, independent of location.”

The course is delivered online. Regional availability may vary based on local regulations. The program is intended for clinicians, educators, and individuals interested in the study of biomagnetism. Prospective participants seeking a structured introduction to non-invasive concepts and methods for educational use may find the curriculum particularly well-suited to independent study or continuing education goals.

Instruction is delivered through video lectures, reading assignments, and references. Each module concludes with a knowledge check to help learners self-assess progress. While no specific prerequisites are required, a general familiarity with human anatomy can improve the learning experience.

Enrollment information, technical requirements, and additional details about course access and scheduling are available on the program website.

Prospective learners are encouraged to review the full description to determine fit with their educational objectives and to contact the program with any questions.

About Dr. Luis F. Garcia

Dr. Garcia has practiced and taught biomagnetism since 2008. His instruction focuses on non-invasive biomagnetism methods for educational use. The program maintains a public alumni directory. Additional background information is available upon request.

Disclaimer: Biomagnetism is intended as a complementary wellness approach and should not be used as a replacement for professional medical diagnosis or treatment.

Media Contact

Dr. Luis F. Garcia

(732) 983 8616

health@drgarciabiomagnetism.com

https://drgarciabiomagnetism.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.