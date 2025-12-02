The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Perimeter Video Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $6.15 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%

How Large Will The Perimeter Video Analytics Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the perimeter video analytics market has seen a swift increase. There is an expected growth from $2.72 billion in 2024 up to $3.21 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. This significant increase during the historical period can be traced back to growing concerns about perimeter security, the escalating use of cctv systems, the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into surveillance, the expansion of industrial infrastructure, and government emphasis on protecting critical assets.

The market size of perimeter video analytics is predicted to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, potentially swelling to $6.15 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The projected growth during the forecast period is primarily due to the rising demand for automated surveillance, increased utilization of edge-based analytics, integration with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, escalating necessity for real-time threat detection, and broadening of artificial intelligence (AI) oriented security systems. Technology progress in AI algorithms, enhancements in sensor fusion, advancements in cloud-based video analytics, rigorous research and development of deep learning models, and upgrades in video processing hardware are among the key trends anticipated during the forecast period.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Perimeter Video Analytics Market Landscape?

As security threats escalate, it's anticipated that the perimeter video analytics market will correspondingly expand. Security threats encompass illegal entry, theft, vandalism, and other aggressive actions towards properties and assets which necessitate detection, confirmation, and immediate reaction. The rise in such threats can be attributed to significant growth in reported cases of shoplifting. By identifying unauthorized entry, intrusion, and loitering in specified areas and minimizing false alarms, perimeter video analytics provide valuable, timely updates for security personnel or monitoring centres. Notably, Police data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a UK governmental body, disclosed a 37% increase in shoplifting incidents in England and Wales in the year ending December 2023 compared to the preceding year, shooting up from roughly 290,000 to nearly 400,000 registered offences in April 2024. It is this surge in security threats that is fueling the growth of the perimeter video analytics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Perimeter Video Analytics Market?

Major players in the Perimeter Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International Plc

• Hexagon AB

• Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

• Verint Systems Inc.

• RadiusVision LLC

• Safepro Video Security Inc.

• Videonetics Technology Private Limited

• Active Total Security Systems Private Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Perimeter Video Analytics Market?

Key players in the perimeter video analytics market are shifting their focus towards the innovation of intrusion detection systems using machine learning, in an effort to stay competitive. The security technology of machine learning-based intrusion detection uses algorithms to autonomously detect unusual or suspicious behaviour within video surveillance data. For example, Alarm.com, a technology company based in the US, introduced its AI Deterrence (AID) system in January 2025. This advanced system combines machine learning algorithms and high-resolution thermal imaging for accurate identification and categorization of potential intrusions, thus reducing false alarms and enhancing response time. The system stands out due to its adaptive learning abilities, smooth integration with existing security infrastructure, and real-time processing of analytics.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Perimeter Video Analytics Market

The perimeter video analytics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Intrusion Detection, People Counting, License Plate Recognition, Facial Recognition

4) By End-User: Transportation, Government And Defense, Critical Infrastructure, Industrial, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Real Time Intrusion Detection Engines, Line Crossing Detection Software, Loitering Detection Analytics, Object Classification And Tracking, People And Vehicle Counting, License Plate Recognition, Perimeter Fence Tamper Detection, Forensic Search And Video Indexing

2) By Hardware: Fixed Box Cameras, Bullet Cameras, Dome Cameras, Pan Tilt And Zoom Cameras, Thermal Imaging Cameras, Low Light Cameras, Stereoscopic Cameras, Infrared Illuminators, Radar Sensors, Light Detection And Ranging Sensors

3) By Services: Site Survey And Risk Assessment, Security Design And Consulting, Installation And Commissioning, Systems Integration With Control Room Platforms, Calibration And False Alarm Tuning, Remote Video Monitoring And Alarm Verification, Managed Analytics Subscriptions, Preventive Maintenance And Repair

Perimeter Video Analytics Market Regional Insights

In the Perimeter Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025, North America held the lead in the market size in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to show the most accelerated growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

