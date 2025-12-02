Managed OpenStack Services Market to Reach USD $13.73 Billion by 2029 at 17.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Managed OpenStack Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Managed OpenStack Services Market?

The market size of managed OpenStack services has experienced a rapid increase in recent years. The projections indicate an escalation from $6.07 billion in 2024 to $7.16 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include a growing inclination of enterprises towards outsourced management of infrastructure, escalating investments in managed service providers with a cloud focus, increasing need for cost-effective operations in data centers, a spike in the adoption of subscription-based models for IT management, the spread of digital transformation initiatives globally amongst large enterprises, and an uptick in acquiring third-party operational support to handle intricate workloads.

The market for managed OpenStack services is predicted to expand quickly in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $13.74 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. This growth during the projected period can be linked to an escalating dependence on external service providers for vital workloads, a growing demand for dependable invoice structures and diminished operational expenses, an increasing shift towards results-oriented service contracts within businesses, a boost in the purchase of managed infrastructure services in emerging economies, broadening of compliance-focused outsourcing in regulated sectors, and a rising inclination towards sustainability-focused managed operations to cut down on energy usage. Notable trends during the forecast period comprise of technical progress in cloud orchestration frameworks for more efficient workload lifecycle management, improvements in automatic remediation tools for platform stability, inventions in scalable multi-regional deployment architectures, advances in zero-downtime upgrade features for production environments, R&D in intelligent workload balancing for hybrid implementations, and technological progress in integrated dashboards that enable real-time performance insight.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Managed OpenStack Services Global Market Growth?

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Managed OpenStack Services Market?

Major players in the Managed OpenStack Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• NTT Corporation

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Orange SA

• SAP SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Wipro Limited

• Rackspace Technology Inc.

• OVH Groupe SA

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Managed OpenStack Services Market?

Key players in the managed OpenStack services arena are prioritizing the integration of advanced cloud-native technologies to increase automation, scalability, and overall performance. Such technologies are essentially contemporary architectures that utilize containerized services, API-triggered automation, and an elastic, on-demand set-up to facilitate quicker deployment, effortless scaling, centralized operations, real-time tracking, and enhanced cost-effectiveness. In a recent development in April 2025, Rackspace Technology, a prominent cloud computing and managed services corporation from the US, unveiled OpenStack Flex. This is an on-demand, cloud-native openstack platform engineered to uncomplicate the implementation of open-source cloud infrastructure for organizations. The solution packs in API-based automation, shared multi-tenant infrastructure, and elastic scaling. This allows businesses to deploy and ramp up workloads while leaving the management of the fundamental infrastructure to Rackspace. OpenStack Flex optimizes operational effectiveness, aids in shortening deployment duration, and permits clients to dodge vendor lock-in while still assuring top-tier reliability and support.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Managed OpenStack Services Market Report?

The managed openstack services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance, Other Service Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Consulting Type: Cloud Strategy Consulting, Workload Assessment Consulting, Migration Planning Consulting, Architecture Design Consulting, Security And Compliance Consulting

2) By Implementation Type: OpenStack Deployment Services, System Integration Services, Data Migration Services, Custom Configuration Services, Performance Optimization Services

3) By Support And Maintenance Type: 24x7 Monitoring Services, Troubleshooting Services, Patch And Upgrade Management Services, Backup And Disaster Recovery Services, Performance Tuning Services

4) By Other Service Types: Training And Certification Services, Managed Hosting Services, Billing And Usage Analytics Services, Capacity Planning Services, Service Level Agreement Management Services

View the full managed openstack services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-openstack-services-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Managed OpenStack Services Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Managed OpenStack Services, North America was identified as the leader for the year 2024. The region with the most anticipated growth is Asia-Pacific. Other regions detailed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

