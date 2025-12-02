Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Through 2025?

The market size for inspection equipment used in printed circuit boards (PCBs) has expanded swiftly in the past few years. A rise from $3.99 billion in 2024 to $4.43 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% is projected. The growth in the historic period is a result of enhanced demand for premium electronic goods, escalating adoption of automation in PCB production, the ongoing minimization of electronic components, growth in car electronics manufacturing, and an increased focus on quality assurance in the production of electronics.

The market for printed circuit board inspection equipment is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to $6.63 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This expansion during the prediction period attributes to the rising adoption of sophisticated inspection technologies, an increase in the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, an escalating demand for high-density interconnect PCBs, the growth of electronics manufacturing, and heightened investments in semiconductor and PCB manufacturing facilities. Future trends within the predicted period consist of 3D inspection technology advancements, breakthroughs in AI-based defect identification, enhancements in laser and x-ray inspection systems, progress in automated optical inspection research and development, and a rising incorporation of software-directed inspection analytics.

Download a free sample of the printed circuit board inspection equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29941&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market?

A surge in the demand for electronic gadgets is anticipated to boost the progress of the printed circuit board inspection equipment market. Electronic gadgets, endowed with electrical circuits and components that carry out specific functions, are the primary factors triggering this spike in demand. Rapid tech advancements and digital transformation permeating various industries are the named culprits, as both businesses and individuals are gradually leaning towards interconnected gadgets that aid in communication, amusement, productivity, and automation during daily tasks. The consequence of increased electronic gadget manufacturing is the necessity for more printed circuit boards, thus paving the way for more rigorous quality checks and defect identification via inspection systems. For example, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, a trade organization located in Japan, noted that in February 2024, the production of consumer electronic equipment escalated to $201.91 million (¥31,685 million), a rise from $149.27 million (¥23,425 million) in January 2023. Hence, the escalating demand for electronic gadgets is the impetus behind the positive trajectory of the printed circuit board inspection equipment market.

Which Players Dominate The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• KLA Corporation

• OMRON Corporation

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Advantest Corporation

• Bruker Corporation

• Teradyne Inc.

• Cognex Corporation

• KohYoung Technology Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market?

Leading organizations in the printed circuit board inspection equipment market are concentrating on the development of automated optical inspection (AOI) tools in an effort to boost manufacturing productivity and ensure superior dependability in electronic assemblies. Automated optical inspection (AOI) technology uses high-tech cameras and imaging software to spot issues on printed circuit board, guaranteeing precise quality control by detecting misaligned parts, errors in soldering, and surface flaws. For example, in August 2025, ViTrox, an automated machine vision inspection system company based in Malaysia, launched its V510Ai Intelligent 3D AOI Solutions that include V510Ai DST, ST, and R systems. These platforms offer high-efficiency 2D and 3D examination for back-end PCB assembly, accommodate tall parts up to 100 mm, and facilitate double-sided inspections. Highlights of its features include adjustable angular vision cameras for side view and optical character verification, CAD-less A.I. programming for swift set up, autonomous A.I. defect assessment, and smooth amalgamation with robotic vision for final assembly and conformal coating checks. These significantly decrease manual tasks and heighten throughput in diverse manufacturing conditions.

Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The printed circuit board inspection equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Passive Components, Active Components, Interconnects, Power Modules, Surface Mount Devices

2) By Inspection Type: Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), X-ray Inspection Systems (AXI), Functional Test Equipment (FTE), Manual Inspection Tools, Edge-Visual Inspection Systems

3) By Technology: Two-Dimensional (2D) Inspection, Three-Dimensional (3D) Inspection, Laser Inspection Systems, Vision Systems, Software-Based Solutions

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical Devices, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery

5) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS), Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Research And Development Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Passive Components: Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Transformers, Filters

2) By Active Components: Transistors, Diodes, Integrated Circuits (ICs), Optoelectronic Devices, Power Management Components

3) By Interconnects: Connectors, Sockets, Terminals, Cables And Wires, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Traces

4) By Power Modules: Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Modules, Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Modules, Silicon Carbide (SiC) Modules, Gallium Nitride (GaN) Modules, Rectifier Modules

5) By Surface Mount Devices: Chip Resistors, Chip Capacitors, Diode Packages, Transistor Packages, Integrated Circuit (IC) Packages

View the full printed circuit board inspection equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-circuit-board-inspection-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for printed circuit board inspection equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-circuit-board-global-market-report

Semiconductor Wafer Inspection Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/semiconductor-wafer-inspection-equipment-global-market-report

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-electronics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.