Takumi by Yu Ting Liu and Ling Ling Xiao - NI Space Design Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

NI Space Design's Innovative Takumi Restaurant Honored with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced Takumi by Yu Ting Liu and Ling Ling Xiao - NI Space Design as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This highly prestigious recognition showcases the exceptional talent and creativity of NI Space Design in crafting a truly remarkable interior space that pushes the boundaries of design excellence.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like Takumi, the award not only celebrates innovative design solutions but also sets new benchmarks for the industry. This recognition serves as an inspiration for interior designers worldwide, encouraging them to strive for excellence and create spaces that positively impact users and society as a whole.Takumi stands out for its unique approach to restaurant design, drawing inspiration from the traditional Japanese robatayaki cooking method. The designers at NI Space Design skillfully broke away from conventional Japanese design elements, instead opting for a theatrical layout with curves and high ceilings. The interwoven arcs create diverse and engaging scenes, while the layered seating arrangement, centered around the robatayaki bar, provides a sense of depth and immersion. The incorporation of glass brick walls adds an illusionary touch, transforming the restaurant into a grand performance venue.The Silver A' Design Award for Takumi not only acknowledges the exceptional design capabilities of NI Space Design but also sets the stage for future innovation within the firm. This recognition serves as a motivator for the team to continue pushing creative boundaries and exploring new avenues in interior design. By setting such a high standard with Takumi, NI Space Design is well-positioned to influence industry trends and inspire other designers to think outside the box.Team MembersTakumi was masterfully designed by the talented duo of Yu-Ting Liu and Ling-Ling Xiao from NI Space Design. Their combined expertise and vision were instrumental in bringing this extraordinary restaurant concept to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yu Ting Liu and Ling Ling Xiao - NI Space DesignNI Space Design is a renowned interior design firm based in Taiwan, China. With a focus on creating innovative and immersive spaces, the firm has established itself as a leader in the industry. NI Space Design's portfolio showcases a wide range of projects that seamlessly blend functionality, aesthetics, and cultural relevance.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects are honored. Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of creativity and innovation in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting exceptional design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across various industries, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering projects and honoring the creative minds behind them, the award inspires a global appreciation for design excellence. The competition's rigorous evaluation process involves blind peer review by an influential jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiordesignsawards.com

