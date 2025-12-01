Colorful Zhangzhou by Yangchao Wu Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards

Colorful Zhangzhou

Yangchao Wu's Innovative Packaging Design, Colorful Zhangzhou, Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions , has announced Colorful Zhangzhou by Yangchao Wu as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Colorful Zhangzhou within the packaging industry and underscores its innovative design, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Silver A' Packaging Design Award holds particular relevance for industry professionals, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance packaging standards. Colorful Zhangzhou demonstrates the practical benefits of innovative packaging design for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing utility, sustainability, and cultural resonance.Colorful Zhangzhou stands out in the market through its unique fusion of regional cultural DNA into a unified visual language. The design anchors the narcissus blossom as its urban emblem, creating a comprehensive system that encompasses a modular identity toolkit, gift packaging, and digital touchpoints. The bold geometric patterns and archival botanical motifs transform traditional pastry boxes into interactive storytellers of Minnan culinary legacy, elevating product unboxing into a multisensory journey.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as motivation for Yangchao Wu and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires the exploration of new directions and fosters further creativity within the brand, without implying dominance over the industry.Colorful Zhangzhou was designed by Yangchao Wu, the chief designer of the project.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Yangchao WuYangchao Wu, founder of Answer Culture and Li Mo Tea Co., Ltd., brings 15 years of professional experience in brand strategy and design. In 2022, he led his team to transform online e-commerce, actively participating in the R&D and design services of Limo tea brand and products. With a commitment to attentive service and professional excellence, Yangchao Wu provides comprehensive innovative solutions in strategy, design, construction, and operation, exploring industry directions and offering answers for the new era of consumer upgrading and market competitiveness.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Packaging Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of remarkable achievements in packaging design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a respected competition that welcomes participants from various sectors, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. The award provides an opportunity for entrants to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional packaging design capabilities. Through a blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.

