THE SECURITY TOKEN MARKET HAS A SYSTEMIC LIQUIDITY PROBLEM — AND QXMP JUST SOLVED IT

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QXMP Labs Uploads First $6.8 Billion of Its $867 Billion Asset Reserve On-Chain, Introducing QXMP RESERVE STABLE (GRIS — the World’s First Global Reserve Index Stable)QXMP Labs today confirms the successful on-chain verification of the first $6.8 billion tranche of its $867 billion real-world asset reserve. This marks the beginning of the largest institutional on-chain asset migration program ever undertaken.On-chain proof:This first milestone begins a 7-year program that will bring an unprecedented portfolio of geological assets, precious metals, gemstones, and strategic in-ground reserves onto blockchain infrastructure under a fully audited multi-SPV structure.Across global markets, tokenisation has accelerated — but liquidity for security tokens has not. Despite years of development, security tokens have been limited by one systemic flaw: they lack a built-in liquidity engine. They represent value, but they do not generate liquidity. This has prevented mass adoption, institutional participation, and reliable secondary markets.QXMP Labs today confirms it has solved this structural problem with the launch of upcoming launch QXMP RESERVE STABLE — the Global Reserve Index Stable — the world’s first liquidity-generating stable asset designed specifically to support all security tokens.The Liquidity Backbone for the Security-Token EconomyQXMP RESERVE STABLE is engineered to unlock a new era of capital efficiency and reliability in digital markets by delivering:Multi-Asset, Over-Collateralised BackingUnlike fiat-based stablecoins, QXMP RESERVE STABLE is backed by diversified, independently certified real-world assets including gold, rubies, alexandrite, copper, lithium, uranium, and other in-ground strategic reserves. Assets are ring-fenced inside regulated SPVs with continuous Proof-of-Reserves verification.Institutional Index PegQXMP RESERVE STABLE incorporates exposure to global index benchmarks, creating a new form of stability: hard-asset floor + index performance ceiling.Perpetual Liquidity EngineCapital entering GRIS flows into QXMP’s liquidity architecture — prime brokerage leverage, MM pathways, and multi-asset reserves — generating 5–10× effective liquidity amplification.Security tokens integrating QXMP RESERVE STABLE gain access to liquidity previously unattainable in the RWA sector.This structural breakthrough transforms tokenisation from a passive representation of assets into an actively liquid, market-ready instrument.$867 Billion Pipeline — Largest On-Chain RWA Program in HistoryThe $6.8B tranche now visible on-chain is the first step of a verified and scheduled pipeline exceeding $867B in assets, supported by geological reports, valuations, certifications, and JV agreements.QXMP Labs is executing a multi-year, multi-jurisdiction on-chain asset program with scheduled tokenisation cycles across numerous categories. Each category enters its own SPV, undergoes independent verification, and contributes to the QXMP reserve through collateral logic and structured yield.No stablecoin, RWA project, or tokenisation platform in the industry has ever operated at this scale.QXMP Labs appoints Particular — Setting the Institutional StandardQXMP Labs also announces that it is currently undergoing formal rating with Particular, the leading global RWA ratings agency. This is a foundational step toward becoming the first fully rated, multi-asset, institution-grade reserve on-chain, aligning QXMP with the transparency standards expected in global capital markets.The rating process covers:SPV structures and jurisdictional strengthCollateralisation logicProof-of-Reserves methodologyCashflow models and liquidity enginesReporting standards and audit pathwaysQXMP Labs’ integration of real-time on-chain data, multi-asset reserves, tokenisation timetables, and liquidity generation places it in a category unmatched by any existing stablecoin or RWA issuer.Solving the Core Problem: Security Tokens Never Had Liquidity — Until NowSecurity tokens have been presented as the future of finance, offering fractionalised ownership of real assets. Yet across the industry, projects have failed to scale because they rely on fragmented markets, insufficient market-makers, and illiquid trading environments.QXMP Labs has engineered GRIS as the counterparty missing from the sector:A stable, over-collateralised, index-anchored reserve that generates constant liquidity flow.This means:Security tokens plugged into QXMP RESERVE STABLE gain reliable liquidity.Institutional traders can operate with predictable market depth.Tokenised assets finally become liquid, investable products.The market evolves from “tokenising assets” to “tokenising liquidity itself.”A 7-Year Tokenisation Schedule — Unparalleled Global ScopeQXMP’s roadmap includes a seven-year tokenisation schedule covering all asset classes within its reserve. Each asset progresses through:Certification & valuationSPV formationOn-chain PoR publicationLiquidity raiseExchange visibility and MM deploymentTokenisation & monetisation cyclesThis framework transforms historically illiquid assets into programmable, institutionally accessible financial instruments backed by a stable liquidity engine.As each asset enters the reserve system, GRIS strengthens, QXMP’s liquidity grows, and the overall ecosystem becomes progressively more robust.Liquidity Raise Opening — Institutional Participation BeginsQXMP Labs confirms that the liquidity raise supporting QXMP RESERVE STABLE deployment will open in the coming weeks.This allocation will support:Reserve strengtheningMarket-maker infrastructureExchange integrationsLiquidity pool expansionInstitutional onboardingGiven the verified scale of the reserve, the on-chain transparency, and the systemic importance of QXMP RESERVE STABLE to the security-token sector, demand is expected to exceed allocation rapidly.Interested institutions, family offices, and sovereign-level investment groups are encouraged to register interest immediately.A New Era BeginsThe $6.8B on-chain confirmation is not simply a milestone — it is the beginning of a structural shift in global digital finance. With GRIS, QXMP Labs introduces a new paradigm:A stable, indexed, over-collateralised liquidity engine powering the entire tokenised-asset economy.The next phases of the program will expand rapidly.The market should expect further announcements that will define 2025 and beyond.

