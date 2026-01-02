QELT Blockchain Goes Live as a Layer-1 Platform for RWA Tokenisation - by QXMP Labs

The Reserve of Reserves QXMP QXMP RESERVES

QXMP Labs launches QELT, a sovereign Layer-1 blockchain designed to support real-world assets, tokenisation, and institutional settlement.

QELT is designed as infrastructure for real-world assets, not as an application-layer experiment.” — Jacco Van Seventer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QXMP Labs today announced that QELT , its proprietary Layer-1 blockchain, is now live. QELT has been developed as a general-purpose blockchain infrastructure with native support for real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation, decentralised finance, and institutional-grade settlement.Central to the QELT ecosystem is the QXMP Oracle, a proprietary technology developed by QXMP Labs that enables in-ground real-world assets to be verified and brought on-chain. The QXMP Oracle is currently supporting the on-chain representation of approximately $1.1 trillion in real-world assets, making it a critical component of the QELT RWA infrastructure.Unlike application-specific or narrowly focused chains, QELT operates as a full Layer-1 ecosystem, providing sovereign execution, first-party infrastructure, and native coordination tools designed for long-term resilience and scale.“QELT was built to address a structural gap in the blockchain market,” said a spokesperson for QXMP Labs. “Most real-world asset initiatives rely on infrastructure that was never designed to handle regulated, in-ground assets. By combining a purpose-built Layer-1 with the QXMP Oracle, QELT supports assets from origin through to on-chain settlement within a single, integrated system.”QELT launches with core infrastructure already operational, including a native validator network and QELTScan, a first-party block explorer and indexer providing full visibility into blocks, transactions, contracts, tokens, and system-level data. By operating its own explorer and indexing stack, QELT removes reliance on third-party infrastructure for network transparency.In March, QXMP Labs plans to activate additional native components on QELT, including a decentralised exchange (DEX) and the QXMP Reserve Stable, a reserve-grade stablecoin designed to support real-world asset liquidity and institutional use. The DEX and stablecoin are scheduled to go live concurrently on QELT, forming a closed execution loop across issuance, liquidity, and settlement.QELT forms the blockchain layer of QXMP Labs’ broader real-world asset ecosystem, which includes end-to-end tokenisation pipelines, ring-fenced special purpose vehicles (SPVs), on-chain proof-of-reserves, and external governance and continuity frameworks. This architecture is designed to support regulated asset classes while maintaining a clear separation between infrastructure operators and asset authorisation.Designed for developers and institutions alike, QELT supports a wide range of on-chain use cases, including tokenised commodities, in-ground assets, payments, programmable finance, AI-driven systems, and governance applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.