SourceFuse Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency, Accelerating Production-Ready AI Innovation on AWS

Building secure, production-ready GenAI solutions on AWS for real business impact.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse, a leading cloud-native digital transformation company, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI ( GenAI ) Competency, joining an elite group of AWS Partner Network (APN) members recognized for deep expertise in designing, implementing, and scaling generative AI solutions on AWS.With this designation, SourceFuse is formally approved as an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, following a rigorous technical and business validation process conducted by the AWS Specialization Program team and AWS experts.This competency recognizes SourceFuse’s ability to help customers move beyond experiments and proofs of concept to production-grade GenAI workloads that deliver measurable business outcomes.​​As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, SourceFuse can now also help eligible customers benefit from AWS GenAI production-ready funding programs designed to support the buildout and adoption of real-world GenAI workloads. These programs focus on:Production-ready deployments rather than experimental POCsMedium to high complexity use cases aligned with AWS GenAI reference architecturesSolutions that prominently leverage core AWS GenAI servicesCustomer projects that are ready to launch into production environmentsThis means customers working with SourceFuse may be able to offset part of their implementation costs and de-risk their GenAI journey while accelerating time-to-value.“Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency is a major milestone for SourceFuse and a strong validation of the transformative work we’ve been doing with our customers,” said Gautam Ghai, Co-Founder and CEO, SourceFuse. “Enterprises are eager to move from GenAI experimentation to real business value, and with the rise of Agentic AI, the opportunities for intelligent, autonomous, and production-ready solutions are greater than ever. This recognition reinforces that SourceFuse is a trusted partner to take them all the way to production on AWS.”Our focus is to deliver GenAI and Agentic AI solutions that are secure, compliant, and integrated into the customer’s existing ecosystem, whether it’s for knowledge retrieval, customer experience, operations automation, or industry-specific workflows,” added Kabir Chandhoke, COO, SourceFuse. “With the backing of AWS and access to production-focused funding benefits, we can help customers scale faster, more confidently, and with clearer ROI.From initial strategy and solution design to architecture, deployment, and post-launch optimization, SourceFuse offers end-to-end GenAI services on AWS, including:GenAI strategy and use case discoveryArchitecture and design based on AWS GenAI reference patternsDevelopment and deployment of production-ready GenAI applicationsOngoing optimization, observability, and governance for AI workloadsWant to learn more about how SourceFuse can help you build production-ready GenAI solutions on AWS?Let’s Talk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.