SourceFuse Partners with Quant Fin to Drive Scalable Growth in Asset Management

SourceFuse partners with Quant Fin to deliver cloud-native, AI-ready solutions that help asset managers scale smarter and modernize faster.

SourceFuse partners with Quant Fin to help asset managers scale smarter with cloud modernization, AI-driven strategies, and deep domain expertise.

Combining deep financial expertise with cloud-native innovation, we're enabling asset managers to modernize, scale, and stay ahead in a dynamic industry.” — Gautam Ghai, CEO & Co-Founder, SourceFuse

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SourceFuse, a global leader in cloud-native application modernization, announced a strategic partnership with Quant Fin, specialists in fractional CTO services for asset managers and fintech firms. This collaboration combines SourceFuse’s cloud engineering expertise with Quant Fin’s deep financial industry knowledge and AI-driven strategies, enabling asset managers to scale operations efficiently and navigate complex regulatory environments.Jon Freedman, CEO of Quant Fin, brings over 15 years of experience in the asset management industry, having worked with some of the world’s leading hedge funds and asset management firms on high-impact projects that blend deep technical expertise with a results-driven approach. His domain expertise addresses the unique challenges of asset managers, focusing on:Modernizing systems, optimizing execution and risk, and unlocking growth through technology.Developing and implementing scalable technology strategies that future-proof systems while supporting AUM growth.Optimizing execution and risk management to enhance trading performance and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.Integrating and automating data workflows to eliminate manual processes, reduce overhead, and increase speed to insight.Modernizing infrastructure to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and eliminate unnecessary expenses, helping firms stay competitive in a fast-evolving market.Leveraging technology to drive business growth, turning innovation into measurable P&L impact."Partnering with SourceFuse allows us to leverage their cloud-first, cutting-edge technology expertise, while implementing AI-driven solutions that help asset managers modernize their systems without the typical operational bottlenecks," said Jon Freedman, CEO of Quant Fin. “With my deep domain experience and SourceFuse’s technological capabilities, we are empowering asset managers to scale efficiently while navigating complex nuances of the financial services industry.While SourceFuse already excels in AI and cloud-native engineering, Jon’s deep understanding of the asset management landscape, specifically his ability to align technology with regulatory demands, trading workflows, and risk management is what sets this partnership apart. It enhances SourceFuse’s ability to deliver targeted, outcome-driven solutions in the asset management space by ensuring that the technology we provide is directly tailored to the industry’s unique challenges."This partnership enhances our ability to deliver scalable, outcome-driven transformations for asset managers," said Gautam Ghai, CEO and Co-Founder of SourceFuse. "Jon’s domain expertise ensures our solutions are aligned with the specific needs of asset managers, enabling them to modernize their technology stack, scale efficiently, and stay compliant in a highly regulated and competitive industry."The partnership will focus on enabling asset managers to modernize their technology, scale operations without increasing headcount, and adopt AI-driven solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes. By combining Quant Fin’s domain leadership with SourceFuse’s cloud-native engineering capabilities, the partnership is uniquely positioned to help asset managers thrive in a high-stakes, regulated environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.