Snc by Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd Wins Silver in A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award

Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd's Innovative Snc Streetlight Recognized for Excellence in Lighting Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly prestigious A' Design Award has announced Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd as a Silver Winner in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category for their innovative work, Snc. This well-recognized award celebrates the exceptional design of Snc, a convenient smart streetlight that showcases excellence in the field of lighting design.The Snc streetlight by Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd addresses key trends and needs within the lighting industry, such as energy efficiency, easy maintenance, and adaptability to diverse settings. Its innovative features, including replaceable magnetic lenses and an intelligent lighting management system, align with industry standards while offering practical benefits to users and stakeholders.Snc stands out in the market with its unique blend of functionality and aesthetics. The minimalist design, crafted from recycled aluminum alloy, ensures durability and seamless integration into various environments. The one-button lens replacement system and magnetic connection streamline maintenance, while the adjustable head and mounting bracket options enhance lighting performance to meet diverse needs.This recognition from the A' Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Award serves as motivation for Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd to continue pushing the boundaries of lighting design. The award inspires the company to further innovate and explore new avenues, fostering advancements in urban sustainability and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.Project MembersThe Snc streetlight was designed by a talented team at Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd, including Jianyong Xu, Nianhua Pan, Jianjun Xu, Anle Zhao, Yuqiang Zhong, Zhiping Ma, Hui Gu, Tao Wang, Yiwen Yang, Zhengwen Huang, Su Li, and Lin Ai, each contributing their expertise to create this award-winning product.Interested parties may learn more about the Snc streetlight and its designers at:About Shenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., LtdShenzhen Snc Opto Electronic Co., Ltd, a strong national high-tech enterprise established in 2012, specializes in the research, development, production, and sales of LED lighting products. Listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code 001326) on November 9, 2023, the company's products are sold in Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and other regions worldwide.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through original, functional, and emotionally impactful creations. The Silver A' Design Award is bestowed upon highly professional and innovative works that showcase technical prowess, artistic skill, and insightful creativity in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category, based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, efficiency, aesthetics, sustainability, user-friendliness, and originality.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. It aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, helping to create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://lightingdesignaward.net

