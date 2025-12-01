T Haven by Adrian Hung Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

T Haven

Exceptional Apartment Living Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Adrian Hung as a Silver winner for the exceptional work "T Haven" in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Hung's design within the interior design industry, celebrating its outstanding merits and innovative approach.T Haven's recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, such as enhanced functionality, aesthetics, and a unique blend of art and design. This award serves as a testament to the project's potential to inspire and influence future developments in apartment living spaces.T Haven showcases a harmonious fusion of minimalist and contemporary aesthetics, featuring clean lines, functional spaces, and a neutral color palette. The focal point of the design is a striking floating staircase with smooth, curved wooden panels that create a sense of movement and elegance. The open risers and horizontal wooden treads, connected to a sleek dark metal stringer, contribute to the overall contemporary look. The seamless integration of lighting, furniture, material finishes, and color scheme results in a serene and inviting atmosphere.This recognition by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Adrian Hung and their team to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. The accolade highlights the studio's ability to create spaces that blend functionality with aesthetics, nature with modernity, and traditional elements with contemporary style. T Haven stands as a testament to their commitment to crafting living environments that enhance the daily lives of their occupants.Interested parties may learn more about T Haven and explore its unique features at:About Adrian HungAdrian Hung is an interior designer based in Hong Kong, China. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for crafting functional yet aesthetically pleasing spaces, Hung's designs blend minimalist and contemporary elements to create harmonious living environments. Through innovative use of materials, lighting, and spatial planning, Hung's work aims to enhance the daily lives of occupants while pushing the boundaries of modern interior design.About Wonderwonder limitedWonderWonder is a Hong Kong-based interior design studio established in 2014 by Wonder.A & Wonder.W. Guided by their philosophy, "The value of space," the studio goes beyond aesthetics to create better living styles through their extensive knowledge and experience in spatial design. WonderWonder collaborates closely with clients to craft meaningful and innovative environments that enhance everyday life.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their skillful use of space, materials, functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the best in their categories, showcasing exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, and creativity.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to identify and celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

