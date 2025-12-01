Two DSMZ scientists are among the world's most cited researchers

Dr. Andrey Yurkov, Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Germany, Braunschweig PD Dr. Markus Göker, Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Germany, Braunschweig Main building of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd

Dr Markus Göker + Dr Andrey M. Yurkov, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms & Cellcultures are among the world's most cited researchers.

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, GERMANY, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bioinformatician Dr Markus Göker and mycologist Dr Andrey M. Yurkov from the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures are among the world's most cited researchers. Markus Göker has been included in the list of the world's most cited researchers for the seventh time, while fungal researcher Andrey M. Yurkov is among the honourees for the first time this year. Clarivate, the company responsible for the ‘Web of Science’ research platform and the ‘Science Citation Index’, annually honours researchers as ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ whose publications have been cited particularly frequently in their field.

This year, the ‘Highly Cited Researcher‘ award from Clarivate was granted 7,131 times worldwide to 6,868 individuals from 60 countries. It is possible for a person to be recognized in multiple scientific fields. Of the ‘Highly Cited Researchers’, 363 are affiliated with German institutions. Germany ranks fourth, after the United States, China, and the United Kingdom, among the countries with the most frequently cited researchers.

For this index, Clarivate evaluates how often scientific publications per research field and year of publication have been cited in other journals. The ‘Highly Cited Researchers’ are among the top one per cent in the Web of Science citation index. Further information on the two scientists employed at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ in Braunschweig, Germany who have received this internationally well renowned award:

Dr Markus Göker in the field of microbiology is responsible for phylogenomics and the LPSN database (List of Prokaryotic Names with Standing in Nomenclature), which has been recognised as a Global Core Biodata Resource, in the DSMZ's interdisciplinary Department of Bioinformatics, IT and Databases: https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/AAX-6258-2021

and

Dr Andrey M. Yurkov in the field of plant and animal science is responsible for fungi and fungal systematics in the DSMZ Department of Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research: https://www.webofscience.com/wos/author/record/E-7854-2011

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 92,500 bioresources and has almost 230 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from natural, engineering and environmental sciences to economics, spatial and social sciences and the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 21,400 people, including 12,170 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2,3 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.