Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Department, Leibniz Institute DSMZ, Braunschweig/Germany Main building of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd

Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast appointed interim scientific director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY AREA, GERMANY, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lower Saxony Ministry of Finance, as shareholder of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH, has appointed Prof. Dr. Yvonne Mast as interim scientific director until a new scientific director is appointed on the basis of the joint appointment process with the Technical University of Braunschweig. The appointment was necessary due to the transfer of Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann to Munich. Jörg Overmann was Scientific Director of the DSMZ from February 1, 2010, to July 31, 2025. Bettina Fischer remains Administrative Director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ.

Microbiologist Yvonne Mast is a professor at TU Braunschweig

Yvonne Mast studied Biology at the Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen from 2000 to 2005 and completed her doctoral thesis in 2008 at the Interfaculty Institute for Microbiology and Infection Medicine at the University of Tübingen in the Department of Microbiology/Biotechnology. She then took over as head of a working group in the Department of Microbiology/Biotechnology that focused on the biosynthesis and regulatory mechanisms of various secondary metabolites from streptomycetes. In 2017, she habilitated in Microbiology at the University of Tübingen. Since 2019, she has been Professor of Applied Microbiology at the Institute of Microbiology at the Technical University of Braunschweig and Head of the Department of Bioresources for Bioeconomy and Health Research at the Leibniz Institute DSMZ.

Strain collections ranging from health-related fungi to bacteriophages

The department headed by Professor Mast includes the collection Actinomycetales, Health-Related Fungi, Fungi and Fungal Systematics, Clinical Phages and Regulation, Phage Genomics and Application, and Pathogenic Bacteria, with 25 employees and doctoral students. Yvonne Mast's scientific work focuses on studying and utilizing the biosynthetic potential of actinomycetes as an important resource for drug discovery, with a particular focus on regulatory mechanisms of antibiotic production.

Publications in renowned journals

The microbiologist Yvonne Mast is a reviewer for internationally renowned journals such as Metabolic Engineering, Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, and Frontiers in Microbiology. Her list of publications includes more than 50 articles in renowned journals such as RSC Chemical Biology, Nucleic Acids Research, and Microbiology. Last year, she received the “Leibniz Drug of the Year 2024” award for her research. In addition to heading the department, she is now taking over the interim scientific management of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ in Braunschweig.

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300

Mail: press@dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 91,000 bioresources and has almost 230 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 96 independent research institutions that range in focus from natural, engineering and environmental sciences to economics, spatial and social sciences and the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 21,400 people, including 12,170 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2,3 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.