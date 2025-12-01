Terrasta by Uds Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Terrasta

Uds Ltd.'s Terrasta Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Terrasta by Uds Ltd. as the winner of the Silver A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Terrasta, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the interior design industry.The Silver A' Design Award for Interior Space and Exhibition Design holds significant relevance for industry professionals and potential customers alike. It showcases designs that not only align with current trends but also advance interior design standards and practices. Terrasta's recognition underscores its practical benefits, innovative features, and overall contribution to the field, making it a design of interest for a wide range of stakeholders.Terrasta stands out as a mixed-use hotel that seamlessly blends exterior public areas with interior spaces through a thoughtful use of stairs and terraces. By incorporating local resources and collaborating with the community, Uds Ltd. has created a dynamic hub that transcends the typical hotel concept. The design merges modern comfort with traditional craftsmanship, fostering a vibrant environment for creativity, community engagement, and commercial activity.This award serves as a testament to Uds Ltd.'s commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. It not only validates the firm's design philosophy but also inspires future projects that prioritize sustainability, functionality, and community integration. The recognition from the A' Design Award motivates the Uds Ltd. team to continue pushing boundaries and exploring new possibilities in the field of interior design.Terrasta was designed by a talented team at Uds Ltd., including Norito Nakahara, Yasushi Terada, Anna Naganuma, and Thanaporn Lohavichitranon, each contributing their expertise to bring the project to life.Interested parties may learn more about Terrasta and its award-winning design at:About Uds Ltd.UDS is a design firm dedicated to creating sustainable, fun, and lively urban spaces by pursuing an optimum balance of social responsibility and business profitability. As a one-stop provider of business planning, architectural design, and commercial operation services, UDS ensures that every space they create is truly unique to the community it serves. Based in Japan, UDS integrates all aspects of the physical environment to deliver exceptional results.About TerrastaNestled in Miyakonojo City, Terrasta is a brand developed for Center City Inc., aiming to revitalize the once-thriving area. The initiative serves as a new community hub, leveraging existing resources and fostering growth through shared experiences. Terrasta reflects a commitment to sustainability by using local materials and partnering with local businesses, going beyond the typical hotel concept to become a space for creativity, commerce, and social interaction.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice through original innovations and strong technical characteristics. The award celebrates designs that make a notable impact on everyday life, showcasing the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and professionalism.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovations that positively impact the global community. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with winners selected by a distinguished jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interior-design-competitions.com

