Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Set to Reach $5.94 Billion by 2029

Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025

In recent times, the market size for incident categorization artificial intelligence has seen remarkable expansion. The prediction for its growth is from $1.64 billion in 2024 to $2.12 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) being 29.7%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include increased use of artificial intelligence in IT service management, a growing demand for swift resolution of incidents, a rising call for automation in IT support procedures, an escalating volume of IT service requests, and a heightened emphasis on minimizing manual errors in incident classification.

The market size for incident categorization artificial intelligence is projected to experience rapid expansion in the coming years, with expected growth to $5.94 billion in 2029, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4%. Reasons for this anticipated growth during the forecast period include a greater dependence on digital transformation initiatives, an intensified focus on reducing IT downtime, a surge in the adoption of cloud-based IT service platforms, a growing demand for automated knowledge management, and increased requirement for scalability in handling incidents. Key trends expected over the forecast period include advancements in AI-powered incident prediction, the growth of automated ticket classification systems, improved real-time analytics for incident prioritization, and the evolution of integrated AI and IT service management platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• IBM Corporation

• HCL Technologies Limited

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks Inc.

• Fortinet Inc.

• Splunk Inc.

• Atlassian Corporation Plc

• CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Datadog Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry?

Leading corporations in the incident categorization AI market are prioritizing upgrades in AI technologies such as operational resilience to boost system dependability, reduce interruption periods, and guarantee uninterrupted service provision. Operational resilience means a company's capacity to avoid, react to, and recuperate from setbacks while preserving critical business functions. For instance, PagerDuty, a digital operations management firm from the US, unveiled its advanced AI-driven functions in October 2024 to assist companies in lessening the fallout from unexpected disruptions and boost operational resilience. The platform integrates a consolidated chat function and enhancements to the Operations Console to streamline coordination, cut down on context shifting, and hasten incident response. These advancements equip teams to foresee, troubleshoot, and avoid incidents more effectively, possibly saving millions in downtime expenses and building customer confidence.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market

The incident categorization artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Information Technology Operations, Security Operations, Customer Support, Risk Management, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecom, Government, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Machine Learning Algorithms, Natural Language Processing Models, Predictive Analytics Tools, Workflow Automation Platforms, Data Integration Solutions, Incident Detection Systems, Cloud-Based Categorization Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Consulting Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services, System Integration Services, Maintenance And Upgradation Services, Data Analysis And Reporting Services

Global Incident Categorization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the North American region held the largest share of the incident categorization AI global market. It is forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in this area. The Global Market Report 2025 includes data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

