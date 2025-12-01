Science, Technology and Innovation hosts 2025 Grassroots Innovation Awards

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Nomalungelo Gina, has congratulated Ms Namhla Dotwana, founder of the sustainable beauty brand Namhla Collection, for her outstanding success at the 2025 Grassroots Innovation Awards.

Dotwana claimed the inaugural Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung Grassroots Innovator of the Year Award last night in Pretoria, walking away with a R100 000 cash prize for her pioneering work in creating eco-friendly products rooted in indigenous South African knowledge.

The Grassroots Innovator of the Year Award honours Prof. Motaung, who passed away earlier this month, leaving behind a legacy of distinguished biomedical science, entrepreneurship, and visionary leadership. Her contributions to science, innovation, and women’s empowerment have left an indelible mark on South Africa and beyond.

Dotwana’s achievements did not stop there; she also secured first prize in the Outstanding Youth Grassroots Innovator category, third prize in the Outstanding Women Grassroots Innovator category, and third prize in the Social Innovation Award category, making her one of the most celebrated innovators of the evening.

Hosted by the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the awards ceremony took place at the CSIR Convention Centre in Pretoria as part of the Science Forum South Africa. The event brought together policymakers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry partners to celebrate creativity, impact, and technological advancement.

Hailing from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, Dotwana’s rural-based enterprise transforms local plants, particularly imphepho into premium skincare, haircare, and home spa products. Her innovation champions sustainability, revitalises traditional knowledge systems, and drives circular rural economies through cultivation, processing, and packaging within her home village of eGotyibeni.

The Grassroots Innovation Awards are part of the DSTI Innovation for Inclusive Development (IID) Programme, implemented by TIA. These awards recognise, celebrate, and award excellence and project impact in the design and delivery of key strategic programmes (Grassroots Innovation Programme, Living Labs Programme and mLabs Programme) and TIA’s Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Deputy Minister Gina highlighted that Prof Motaung overcame immense challenges to emerge as a distinguished academic, an inspiring leader, and a pioneering tech entrepreneur. She demonstrated that South Africa’s rich indigenous knowledge can be transformed into sustainable livelihoods. Though her life ended prematurely, her legacy endures and continues to inspire.

“The grassroots innovation awards are very close to my heart because they debunk the notion that innovation is for the high-heeled elite, and not for rural people in our townships. When the government emphasises the point that no one must be left behind in our empowerment, this is one demonstration to that commitment,” said Dr Gina.

The Deputy Minister also celebrated innovators who live in rural areas, as well as the innovators with disabilities, saying they are rewriting the narrative from one of limitation to one of possibility.

Grassroots innovation is a cornerstone of the TIA mandate reflecting the agency’s commitment to empowering communities to address their own local needs through practical, community-based solutions. By providing grants, technical support, and access to infrastructure, the initiative ensures that ideas born from local experience can grow into meaningful, scalable innovations.

Within the Grassroots Innovation Programme, TIA currently manages approximately 292 active projects, among these, 50 projects have been commercialised, 52 companies created, and 148 jobs generated. An additional 400 projects are supported through a structured innovation support programme.

This year's awards are particularly significant, as they coincide with TIA’s 15 years of supporting innovation in South Africa – from supporting emerging technologies to uplifting innovators.

TIA Board chairperson, Loyiso Tyira, “Tonight, we honour and recognise outstanding grassroots innovators whose solutions address community challenges and contribute to inclusive development. Innovation is not a luxury; it is a national imperative. The work showcased here today demonstrates the powerful role of creativity, science, and entrepreneurship in driving economic progress. We are celebrating a significant milestone this year – it is 15 years since the establishment of TIA.

TIA has been central to advancing South Africa's innovation agenda over the past 15 years. Our work is aligned with government's priorities of inclusive economic growth, skills development, and the creation of industries through science, technology, and innovation. TIA’s role in the National System of Innovation is vital to building a knowledge-based economy and securing a better future for all South Africans. Congratulations to all the winners!”

The event also recognised excellence across five other categories, recognising outstanding grassroots innovators whose solutions address community challenges and contribute to inclusive development.

Outstanding Women Grassroots Innovator. This award recognises and celebrates outstanding achievements and contributions made by women in the field of innovation.

Paula Maseko (Buhle Bomqhele) - 1st Prize, North-West

Lineo Sibisi (Moruo wa Basadi) - 2nd Prize, Gauteng

Outstanding Youth Grassroots Innovator recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of young individuals whose innovative solutions demonstrate a potential for exceptional creativity and impact in the realm of innovation.

Gaoagwe Jeje (Kgosi BioTech Drone) - 2nd Prize, North-West

Iviwe Notununu (Archaea Eco) - 3rd Prize, Gauteng

The Disability Innovation Award recognises and celebrates innovators that are demonstrating exceptional commitment to the well-being and inclusion of people with disabilities through innovative solutions.

Landile Mabele (Navwok) - 1st Prize, KwaZulu-Natal

Mfundo Shozi (Efolweni Holdings) - 2nd Prize, KwaZulu-Natal

Swelihle Magubane (Kubongekile Prosperity Garden) - 3rd Prize, KwaZulu-Natal

The Social Innovation Award is aimed at innovators, entrepreneurs, institutions and social enterprises with prototypes or early-stage businesses that can solve social issues in our country.

Mzomhle Mapatwana (Mifano Ya Mvua Investments) - 1st Prize, Eastern Cape

Alisia Rautenbach (Soldevco) - 2nd Prize, Western Cape

Namhla Dotwana (Namhla Collection) - 3rd Prize, Eastern Cape

The Outstanding Lab Supporting Grassroot Innovators

Innovate Durban - 1st Prize, KwaZulu-Natal

MLab Limpopo - 1st Prize, Limpopo

Bhongweni CLC Living Lab - 2nd Prize, KwaZulu-Natal, Greater Kokstad Municipality

Labs/Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Supporting Grassroots Innovators

The DSTI and TIA have established 13 Living Labs, nine Centres for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and mLabs in four provinces.

Sakhile Youth Empowerment Centre (SAYEC) - 1st Prize, Gert Sibande Municipality, Mpumalanga

Disruptors in Digital Spaces (DIDS) - 2nd Prize, eThekwini Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

Mcebo Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship - 3rd Prize, Nkomazi Municipality, Mpumalanga

