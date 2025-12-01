Crave InfoTech Unveils AI-Driven Modernization Suite to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of SAP S/4HANA and BTP

Crave InfoTech introduces new AI-driven tools for clean-core modernization, hybrid integration, access governance, and supply chain efficiency.

Crave InfoTech unveils AI-powered capabilities for clean-core modernization, hybrid integration, access governance, and digital supply chain efficiency.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech has announced a major expansion of its AI-led modernization suite, introducing new capabilities across code modernization, migration automation, hybrid integration, unified access governance, and digital supply chain transformation.This strengthened portfolio positions Crave among the select SAP partners offering a truly end-to-end, AI-powered modernization pathway for global enterprises operating across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.As organizations accelerate toward SAP’s 2027/2030 milestones, Crave is delivering what enterprises need most: a faster, cleaner, and more predictable path to S/4HANA, SAP BTP-driven extensibility, and intelligent operations — all without business disruption.Built on SAP’s latest AI and BTP innovations and backed by Crave’s 18+ years of enterprise expertise, the expanded portfolio can be adopted independently or deployed together for maximum impact.Code Modernization Reinvented: CoreAssess.AI + Migration FactoryCrave InfoTech upgraded CoreAssess.AI and integrated it with its SAP-certified Migration Factory to deliver automated, programmatic modernizations that map legacy ABAP systems to cloud-native extension models. The enhanced solution brings together multi-layer custom-code impact analysis and AI-driven refactoring that generates artifacts ready for the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) and the SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP). It also delivers programmatic migration workflows and factory-scale execution — including functional and technical specifications produced automatically through GenAI.This unified approach accelerates the removal of technical debt and supports predictable, zero-downtime transitions for large SAP estates. A leading F&B enterprise realized a 50% improvement in system performance using Crave’s Clean Core strategy, underscoring the strength of this end-to-end modernization path. Integration Workbench : Making Hybrid Integration Scalable AgainCrave expanded its Integration Workbench with new pre-built patterns and accelerators engineered for hybrid landscapes that combine SAP and non-SAP systems.Key additions include:Faster modernization for legacy interfaces: Automated analysis, mapping templates, and transformation utilities accelerate migrations from PI/PO, Boomi, MuleSoft, legacy ETL tools, and custom-built interfaces.Pre-built connectors and event-driven integration templates: Ready-to-use connectors for SAP and non-SAP middleware—such as Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, IBM Sterling, TIBCO, and WebMethods—speed up integration delivery. This includes patterns for SAP Integration Suite, API Management, Event Mesh, and Edge Integration Cell, along with non-SAP adapters.Real-time synchronization across distributed systems: Built-in eventing and CDC-driven flows support low-latency updates and maintain data and process coherence across cloud, on-premise, and edge environments.Standardized, reusable integration assets: Enterprise-grade patterns, naming conventions, mapping libraries, error-handling modules, and monitoring templates enable consistent, scalable integration delivery.By partnering with Crave InfoTech, a leading U.S. retailer transformed its integration ecosystem — completing a flawless SAP PO–to–SAP Integration Suite migration with zero downtime and achieving a 60% increase in performance. These innovations are already helping enterprises streamline integration, reduce effort, and accelerate delivery across complex landscapes. The Integration Workbench is now available on the SAP Store and can also be deployed through Crave InfoTech’s service engagements. AccessHub.AI : One Governance Layer for Modern EnterpriseCrave InfoTech has enhanced AccessHub.AI to deliver a single, consistent governance layer across SAP and cloud applications—simplifying access management, strengthening compliance, and accelerating audit readiness.The latest updates include:• Unified access visibility across hybrid landscapes• AI-driven role and risk analysis to eliminate redundancy and spot toxic combinations• Automated provisioning with intelligent, risk-aware controls• Streamlined access lifecycle workflows• Compliance-ready audit frameworks that reduce manual effortA multinational enterprise running SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and various cloud applications adopted AccessHub.AI as a unified governance layer. The platform streamlined provisioning and normalized access governance across systems, resulting in a measurable drop in access-related incidents.Targeted Innovations Across Key Business DomainsCrave has also launched focused enhancements across three strategic enterprise areas — Digital Supply Chain, Asset Operations (EAM), and Global Trade (SAP GTS). Each has been delivered as an independent accelerator set grounded in SAP standards and clean-core principles, enabling organizations to modernize faster with confidence.Digital Supply ChainCrave added intelligence-driven workflows that improve visibility and execution across warehouse and logistics processes.Enterprises adopting these capabilities are seeing:95% visibility into task and order status50% fewer manual interventionsSmoother exception handling across distributed networksAsset Operations (EAM)For asset-intensive businesses, Crave introduced upgrades focused on reliability, maintenance efficiency, and mobile execution.Reported outcomes include:Higher asset uptime supported by predictive modelsFaster technician turnaround with mobile-ready workflowsReduced processing delays and standardized maintenance stepsGlobal Trade (SAP GTS)Crave strengthened its GTS offering with AI-led enhancements for compliance and document accuracy.Enterprises have achieved:Faster cross-border clearance with automated checksImproved accuracy in trade documentsLower effort in managing regulated transactionsA Forward-Looking SAP Strategy Backed by Real Engineering DisciplineCrave InfoTech continues to anchor its strategy around SAP BTP extensibility, AI-led automation, and clean core principles — not as buzzwords, but as engineering fundamentals. The company’s frameworks, accelerators, and factories are purpose-built to shorten transformation cycles, simplify decision-making, and preserve long-term upgrade flexibility.“Crave has always believed that enterprise modernization doesn’t have to be complicated,” said Shrikant Nistane, Founder and Solution Architect at Crave InfoTech. “We engineer clarity into every step of the journey. With this expanded suite, organizations can migrate faster, integrate smarter, and operate on a clean core that’s ready for the next decade of intelligent growth.”About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global SAP partner with over 18 years of expertise in automation, integration, and clean core modernization. Its AI-led portfolio spans CoreAssess.AI, AccessHub.AI, Integration Workbench, digital supply chain solutions, SAP GTS, and SAP BTP extensibility. Headquartered in New Jersey, Crave delivers global implementations that help enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity, and operate with intelligence at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.