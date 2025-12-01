Former SAP Leader Chris Atkins Joins Crave InfoTech, Bringing 20 Years of Industry Expertise

Crave InfoTech Welcomes Chris Atkins to Lead SAP BTP and Data Strategy Initiatives

Crave InfoTech welcomes industry leader Chris Atkins to drive SAP BTP strategy, data modernization, and AI-enabled transformation for global enterprises.

I’m honored to join Crave InfoTech. Our mission is clear: modernize SAP, strengthen data strategy, and drive AI outcomes that matter.” — Chris Atkins

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crave InfoTech is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Atkins as the new Executive Director of Business Technology Platform (BTP) & Data Strategy. With over 20 years of leadership experience spanning across the public and private sectors, Chris brings a distinguished background in SAP technologies, enterprise data strategy, and AI-driven transformation.Chris joins Crave InfoTech following an 8+ year tenure at SAP, where he led the SAP Public Sector’s global go-to-market strategy for the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) and the Business Data Cloud (BDC). Known for his ability to translate emerging technologies into practical, high-value results for C-suite leaders, Chris has been instrumental in shaping how organizations adopt AI and modernize their digital foundations.Before SAP, Chris served in several senior government leadership roles, including Director of the Indiana Office of Management and Budget for Governor Mike Pence and Policy Advisor to Governor Mitch Daniels. He also contributed to innovation in the healthcare sector as the Chief Innovation Officer at Mainstreet, driving technology-enabled initiatives in real estate and care delivery.Reflecting on his new role, Chris shared: “I’m honored to step into this role at Crave InfoTech. Together, we will help our customers modernize their SAP landscapes, strengthen their data strategy, and accelerate AI-driven outcomes. Our goal is simple: make innovation practical, scalable, and valuable for every business we serve.”Strengthening Crave’s Leadership in SAP BTP, Data Strategy & AI AdoptionChris will help shape Crave InfoTech’s expanding focus on cleaner core strategies, streamlined BTP adoption, enterprise data readiness, and scalable AI-driven outcomes. With organizations rapidly shifting to modern architectures and intelligent automation, Chris’s expertise will support Crave’s mission to deliver solutions that simplify complexity, accelerate value, and enable businesses to operate with data confidence.His deep experience in AI deployment, cloud transformation, and cross-industry digital modernization further strengthens Crave's ability to help enterprises build future-ready systems that seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology.A Strategic Step Toward Crave InfoTech’s Next Phase of GrowthChris’s leadership aligns closely with Crave InfoTech’s long-standing commitment to innovation, SAP excellence, AI-adoption and customer-first transformation.Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech, welcomed the appointment, stating:“Chris brings a rare combination of SAP expertise, public-sector leadership, and real-world experience in driving AI-enabled business transformation. His vision for cleaner cores and practical innovation aligns perfectly with our strategy and the value we aim to deliver for our customers. We’re excited to have him onboard as we continue shaping the future of data and BTP-led transformation.”About Crave InfoTechCrave InfoTech is a global SAP partner with over 18 years of expertise in automation, integration, and clean core modernization. Its AI-led portfolio spans CoreAssess.AI, AccessHub.AI, Integration Workbench, digital supply chain solutions, SAP GTS, and SAP BTP extensibility. Headquartered in New Jersey, Crave delivers global implementations that help enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity, and operate with intelligence at scale.

