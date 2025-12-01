Elephant Robotics to Exhibit at CES 2026 with Embodied AI, Educational Solutions, and New Robotic Innovations

Elephant Robotics will unveil its latest Embodied AI and innovative educational robotics solutions and debut a robot arm and two bionic robot pets at CES 2026.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Robotics , a high-tech company specializing in robotics design and production, today announced that it will be exhibiting at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recognized as “the global stage for innovation,” CES is the world’s most influential annual technology event. This year, attendees will find Elephant Robotics at Booth 8363 in the LVCC North Hall. At CES 2026, the company will showcase its latest innovative robotic solutions and host an engaging interactive activity.Embodied AI Solution & Educational Robotics SolutionsFor more than a century, household technologies born after the Industrial Revolution—such as washing machines, dishwashers, and coffee makers—have simplified daily life. Yet these machines share a fundamental limitation: they operate through fixed procedures, within closed environments, and complete only a narrow set of predefined tasks. Several years ago, the team at Elephant Robotics began asking a bold question: In the age of intelligence, can tools evolve beyond rigid mechanisms and begin to think, perceive, and act with the freedom of humans? In recent years, the rapid rise of embodied AI has provided a clear answer. It has emerged as one of the most transformative frontiers in robotics and AI, driving major breakthroughs in perception, manipulation, simulation, and autonomous decision-making. As embodied intelligence converges with generative AI and scalable data-driven training, it is reshaping service robotics, smart homes, and ultimately redefining the meaning of everyday tools.With deep expertise in algorithm design, extensive embodied data from laboratory research, and strong advantages in mass production, Elephant Robotics has developed a cost-effective, reliable Embodied AI Solution tailored for commercial service and smart home service. Designed with global deployment in mind, the solution ensures stable, scalable, and practical operation in public settings—making it one of the leading offerings in the industry today. At the center of this solution is the myArm series of embodied intelligence robots. The myArm M750 is equipped with high-precision actuators, an intelligent control unit, and an integrated vision system, enabling human-like dual-arm manipulation. It can autonomously plan, execute, and complete complex home and service tasks—from folding clothes to washing dishes—showcasing the future of human-centered robotics in smart living and commercial service scenarios. When paired with the myArm C650, the solution supports high-quality data collection and seamless model transfer, offering a powerful and cost-efficient platform for developing, training, and validating embodied intelligence applications.At CES 2026, Elephant Robotics will also present a comprehensive lineup of educational robotics solutions, including the myAGV Compound Robot Intelligent Logistics Kit, the Portable Artificial Intelligence Educational Workstation, and the widely adopted 6-DOF collaborative robot myCobot series. Designed to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world engineering practice, these solutions provide students, educators, and researchers with an accessible and scalable platform for exploring robotics, AI, and automation. Supported by extensive tutorials, customizable teaching resources, and dedicated technical assistance, the company continues to empower institutions worldwide to deliver modern, industry-aligned STEM education and equip learners with the practical skills essential for the next generation of intelligent robotics.New Robot Sneak Peek: A Newly Upgraded 4-DOF Intelligent Palletizing Stepper Robotic ArmAt CES 2026, Elephant Robotics will debut the ultraArm P1, the upgraded version of the ultraArm P340. The ultraArm P1 adopts a 4-DOF architecture with an extended 360 mm working radius, increased joint motion ranges, and faster joint speeds. Driven by a dual-core STM32 and ESP32 system, the new model features a 2.4-inch LCD screen for intuitive operation, along with Drag-and-Drop programming, an absolute encoder, auto-calibration, and collision detection. Expanded interface compatibility further broadens its use in robotics education, research, and development.New Bionic Robotic Pets Teaser: Warm and Lifelike Companions for Daily LifeBionic companion robots have quickly evolved from simple interactive toys into intelligent, emotionally responsive devices thanks to advancements in AI and sensory engineering. Responding to rising global demand, Elephant Robotics will present the first global showcase of its next-generation metaCat at CES 2026. The upgraded metaCat introduces improved switch and charging layout, stronger RFID performance, a built-in gyroscope, and two new sensors—greatly enriching its interactive and responsive behavior.The company will also introduce Pawbots, handheld robotic companions available in guinea pig and rabbit designs. With head and back touch sensors, four movable joints, and multiple interaction behaviors—including nose movements, head shaking, nodding, breathing simulation, heartbeat effects, and responsive vocalizations—Pawbots offer a lifelike, comforting companionship experience. Their realistic fur and expressive movements make them suitable as handheld companions or wearable charms.Share & Win: An Interactive Giveaway ActivityVisitors can participate by sharing posts on social media platforms (Facebook, X, Youtube and LinkedIn) with the hashtag #ERCES to win a free, limited-edition panda doll keychain. It’s an easy and engaging way to interact with the brand and commemorate the show.CES 2026 provides a unique platform for innovators, engineers, and global brands to explore the latest technologies. For Elephant Robotics, the event serves as an opportunity to highlight its commitment to integrating robotics into everyday life while fostering international collaboration and customer trust. Visitors are encouraged to experience the company’s innovative robotics technologies firsthand at Booth 8363, LVCC North Hall. For more details, please visit the official CES page at Elephant Robotics’ website: https://www.elephantrobotics.com/en/ces/

