Q3 Spotlight: Elephant Robotics Captivates Global Audiences with Tech Innovations at Five Robotics Events

Elephant Robotics wraps up Q3 global tour, engaging global audiences at five major robotics events with its latest innovations.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Robotics , a leading high-tech company in robotics R&D, platform software, and intelligent manufacturing, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its global exhibition tour, achieving remarkable results. In the third quarter of 2025, the company has showcased its latest robotics solutions at 5 major significant scientific and academic robotics conferences and international exhibitions. These tech events include the World Robot Conference (WRC) 2025 in Beijing, the Innovation For All (IFA) 2025 in Berlin, the 2025 Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL) in Seoul, the Annual Conference of the Robotics Society of Japan (RSJ) in Tokyo, and the IEICE Society Conference 2025 in Okayama.Under the theme "Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent," the WRC 2025, hosted by the Chinese Institute of Electronics (CIE) and the World Robot Cooperation Organization, marked its 10th anniversary with the largest number of participating companies to date. At this hub for the latest advancements in robotics and automation, Elephant Robotics' booth attracted over 20,000 visitors. Their lifelike bionic companion robot pets, the metaAnimal series , captivated the crowd and sparked lively interactions. Designed for children, seniors, and individuals with autism or Alzheimer's disease, these companion robots help reduce feelings of loneliness and promote mental well-being. Featured robots also included the wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1, the best-selling 6-axis collaborative robotic arms myCobot Series, real-time teleoperated robots myArm M&C series and mobile robot myAGV series. The company also unveiled upcoming innovations, including the Portable Artificial Intelligence Educational Workstation and Pawbots—handheld robotic companions designed in the form of guinea pigs and rabbits. Hunter Chen, CMO and Vice President of Elephant Robotics, expressed satisfaction with the event, stating, "We had a successful showcase of our robots, achieving approximately $100,000 in sales for our bionic robot pets, with over 200 pre-sale orders for our Pawbots units."IFA Berlin is one of the world’s leading consumer electronics trade shows, bringing together global innovators, technology leaders, and industry professionals to showcase the latest breakthroughs in AI, robotics, smart home solutions, and digital lifestyles. During the IFA 2025, Elephant Robotics presented a wide portfolio of robots, including the 6 DOF collaborative arms myCobot 280 and mechArm 270, the compound mobile robot combining myAGV Pro with myCobot Pro 450, and the bionic companion robot pets metaCat, metaDog, and metaPanda. The company also offered a first look at the unreleased robot pet Pawbots—handheld robotic companions available in guinea pig and rabbit designs—that can be interacted with in the palm or worn as decorative bag charms. The gesture interaction and YOLOv8-powered demonstration of myCobot 280 and the metaAnimal series garnered significant interest from media and visitors alike. A company representative noted, "Our upcoming Pawbots have received numerous inquiries, and many visitors expressed their intent to purchase."Meanwhile, in Japan, the company highlighted its myArm M&C series at both the prestigious RSJ Conference organized by the Robotics Society of Japan and the IEICE Society conference. This real-time remote-controlled solution integrates high-precision data acquisition with intuitive teleoperation, enabling real-time collection of motion data (including joint positions, speed, and force) for robotics research, AI development, and algorithm optimization. At the same time, its low-latency teleoperation capabilities allow safe and precise remote control, opening new possibilities for applications in education, research, industrial inspections, and hazardous environments.Lastly, at CoRL 2025, Elephant Robotics showcased advanced human-robot interaction (HRI) solutions, featuring the universal wheeled humanoid robot Mercury X1 paired with the wearable exoskeleton controller myController S570, a compound mobile robot combining mechArm 270 and myAGV, and a force-controlled grasping solution with the 6 DOF cobot myCobot 320 and myGripper F100. The innovative wearable controller showcased allowed for precise command over the humanoid robot for various tasks across multiple application scenarios, impressing many academic experts and researchers. The company’s comprehensive robotics education solutions also attracted significant attention from global scholars. Catering to diverse academic needs, the one-step integrated solution combine educational robots with course manuals that can be customized to align with diverse teaching objectives, offering students valuable hands-on experiences to bridge theory with real-world practice and develop practical skills in programming, control, and human-robot interaction—fostering the next generation of robotics talent. A staff member from Elephant Robotics said, "Connecting directly with global users provides invaluable feedback that fuels our mission to create practical, intelligent robots for everyone."Throughout these events, Elephant Robotics garnered extensive international media coverage from over 50 outlets, including Make Magazine, CCTV, Beijing Daily, China Economic Net, China Xinhua News, Guangzhou Daily, HJNEWS, and BDT Online. Elephant Robotics' participation in these 5 major robotics conferences underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to integrating AI and robotics into everyday applications. Through these events, the company showcased its innovastive robotics solutions to a global audience while gaining valuable insights from discussions with industry leaders, researchers, and educators. Looking ahead, Elephant Robotics is set to participate in the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2025) from October 19-25 in Hangzhou. Visitors are encouraged to stop by its booth to experience advanced robotics technologies and discover how these innovations can transform various sectors, including education, healthcare, logistics, and intelligent manufacturing.

