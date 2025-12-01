IAMMOGO Files U.S. Patent Application for a Deterministic AI Operating System (DAIOS)

DAIOS, the subject of IAMMOGO’s new U.S. patent filing, establishes a deterministic framework for traceable, reproducible AI decisions.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAMMOGO Intelligence Company has filed a U.S. patent application describing what it characterizes as a Deterministic AI Operating System (DAIOS) , a proposed machine-intelligence framework engineered to run fully offline and produce reproducible, traceable outputs through rule-based computation rather than probabilistic prediction.According to the filing, DAIOS is designed to maintain consistent behavior under identical conditions, providing mathematical transparency for every operational step. IAMMOGO states that the system is intended for environments where reproducibility, auditability, and operational sovereignty are required.A Departure from Cloud-Based AIIAMMOGO notes that contemporary AI systems—including large language models—operate through nondeterministic statistical processes that may yield varying outputs, depend on remote servers, and offer limited visibility into internal reasoning.The patent describes an alternative approach centered on:- Local execution without cloud dependency- Rule-scored reasoning instead of statistical inference- Deterministic output locking- Transparent decision trails with step-by-step justificationIAMMOGO states that this framework may appeal to sectors requiring offline capability, controlled system boundaries, or verifiable decision logic.The patent application highlights a broad set of potential applications, including:- Healthcare data processing- Legal and compliance decision support- Transportation and navigation systems- Robotics and industrial automation- Safety-critical or regulated environments- Entertainment, installation art, and real-time interactive systemsThese domains, according to IAMMOGO, often require predictable operation, reproducible outcomes, and clear audit trails.Patent Collaboration and Engineering BackgroundThe patent application was prepared and filed in collaboration with Mr. Philip Virga, a Registered United States Patent Attorney with over thirty years experience working directly with inventors and corporations in preparing and prosecuting domestic and international patent applications primarily within the electrical and software arts. Mr. Virga severed as senior counsel to Phoenix Technologies, as Director of Intellectual Property and in-house counsel for Phoenix Bios and has drafted several software patents for IBM and software storage patents for companies including IQStor, Active Storage and has drafted patent applications and responded to Patent Office Actions for companies such as the Northrop Corporation, Hughes Aircraft and JPL.IAMMOGO states that Virga’s background in low-level system architecture informed the structural rigor of the filing.The patent filing reflects work led by Timothy M. Gough , founder of IAMMOGO Intelligence Company. Gough’s background spans entertainment technology, immersive experience design, electronic music media, and multi-domain system development.His engineering portfolio includes:- MOGO – deterministic AI engine-PixelCore – media and holographic computation framework-V-CORE – deterministic navigation and control layer-ZeroLeak – offline cybersecurity boundary systemAdditional deterministic prototypes across robotics, aerospace, audio technology, and embedded systemsGough describes DAIOS as part of a broader effort to create transparent, governed, and locally controlled machine-reasoning systems.IAMMOGO’s Vision for Deterministic Machine IntelligenceIAMMOGO emphasizes that its work aims to address recurring challenges associated with probabilistic AI, including:-inconsistent results-dependence on external infrastructure-difficulty reproducing outcomes-opaque internal logicBy designing deterministic pathways and continuous audit trails, the company states that it seeks to enable more predictable machine behavior for organizations that require reliability and traceability.Availability and Next StepsIAMMOGO notes that demonstrations, technical walkthroughs, and independent evaluations will be announced after completion of standard patent review cycles. No release date or commercial deployment timeline has been announced.About IAMMOGO Intelligence CompanyIAMMOGO develops offline, deterministic machine-intelligence systems intended for enterprise, operational, entertainment, and embedded environments. The company focuses on reproducible, governed, and locally controlled intelligence frameworks for organizations requiring consistent behavior and transparent computation.Media ContactIAMMOGO Intelligence Company – PR DepartmentLos Angeles, CaliforniaEmail: press@iammogo.comWebsite: https://www.IAMMOGO.com

