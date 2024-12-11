MurderCo and Tequila Hoppers Partner for a Special Friday the 13th Event

Friday the 13th Event New Fast Paced Experience

MurderCo and Tequila Hoppers Unveil a One-of-a-Kind Friday the 13th Celebration

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Market Escape Rooms Inc.'s MurderCo is joining forces with Tequila Hoppers to deliver an unforgettable Friday the 13th experience. This unique collaboration combines thrilling activities, themed drinks, and interactive challenges, making it a standout event for adventure seekers and horror enthusiasts alike.This collaboration offers a unique blend of suspense, entertainment, and culinary enjoyment for those seeking an adventurous night out on Friday the 13th. Reservations for MurderCo: Panic are required, and availability is limited.Event HighlightsMurderCo: Panic ExperienceDebuting on Friday the 13th, MurderCo: Panic is the latest addition to MurderCo’s immersive horror portfolio. This fast-paced escape room challenges participants to rely on quick thinking, sharp wits, and courage as they navigate traps, shadows, and unexpected surprises to outsmart MurderCo’s infamous killers.Extend the Experience at Tequila HoppersBoth before and after your MurderCo: Panic adventure, Tequila Hoppers provides a dynamic setting to enhance the night. Guests can enjoy the exclusive DIABLO SHOT, a tequila drink inspired by MurderCo’s eerie and dark vibes, as well as music, dancing, and a full menu of food. Whether gearing up for the suspense or unwinding after the thrill, Tequila Hoppers offers a lively environment for all attendees.Interactive Challenges: Attendees who capture their experience on social media. Sharing photos with hashtags #MurderCo13 and #TequilaHoppersChallenge enters participants into a contest to win tickets to a future full-length MurderCo experience.About Black Market Escape Rooms Inc.Black Market Escape Rooms Inc. is renowned for its immersive, story-driven horror experiences, with MurderCo leading the way in creating innovative and unforgettable adventures.About Tequila HoppersTequila Hoppers offers a vibrant nightlife experience with themed drinks, live music, dancing, and a delicious menu, providing a perfect setting for memorable events and celebrations.

