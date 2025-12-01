Research Shield ™: Elevating Data Confidence to Power the Future of Market Research

Research Shield Research Shield 1 Research Shield 2

In a fast-moving market research industry, Research Shield provides the end-to-end data integrity researchers need.

By launching Research Shield ™ in Singapore, we are offering regional partners a smarter, self-learning solution that elevates data confidence from the very first response to the final report.” — Greg Laski, Founder & CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Shield ™, a self-evolving, AI-powered survey data quality solution developed and built by TGM Research , today announced its official launch into the Singapore market. This milestone marks the full integration of Research Shield™ into all TGM Research projects conducted in Singapore, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of data accuracy, reliability, and trust to clients across the region.“Singapore is the strategic gateway to Asia, and the demand for precise, trustworthy market data here is paramount. By launching Research Shield ™ in Singapore, we are offering regional partners a smarter, self-learning solution that elevates data confidence from the very first response to the final report,” says Greg Laski, Founder & CEO of TGM ResearchElevating Research Quality and EfficiencyDesigned to support research agencies, corporate insights teams, and panel providers, Research Shield™ enhances data integrity through seamlessly integrated, AI-driven quality controls that significantly reduce the time and cost associated with manual data cleaning.Key benefits for market researchers include:• Comprehensive Pre-Survey Screening: Utilizes a 60-second screening process to ensure only genuine participants enter the survey environment.• Real-Time Data Monitoring: The AI system detects and mitigates signs of inattentiveness or low engagement instantly, preserving data reliability during the survey.• High-Quality Response Assurance: Advanced features like AI-Response Blocking ensure answers come from real humans, while monitoring and filtering for high-quality open-ended responses guarantees nuanced feedback remains valuable and relevant.• Self-Evolving Protection: The proprietary AI engine continuously refines detection models, ensuring protection keeps pace with evolving online challenges.By embedding Research Shield™ into all TGM Research projects in Singapore, clients benefit from a consistently high standard of data quality—enabling research teams to focus on generating actionable insights with complete confidence in their foundational datasets.About Research ShieldResearch Shield™ is a trusted anti-fraud technology that elevates data quality from the start. Backed by 25+ years of research expertise, it blocks bots and advanced fraud—over one million attempts—ensuring only genuine participants enter surveys. As a central hub for data-quality signals, Research Shield™ helps buyers and suppliers of 1st-party data measure and manage survey integrity, empowering confident decisions with high-quality, purpose-fit data.For more information, visit: https://researchshield.com

