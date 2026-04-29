Spain’s E-commerce Growth Is Steady: Value and Convenience as Key Drivers | New Report from TGM Research

The findings depict a Spanish market that has reached peak integration: 80% of the population now executes online purchases at least monthly, In Spain’s e-commerce market, price remains the key factor driving brand choice Cashless payments are widely adopted, with debit cards account for 38% of online transactions

New TGM Research report shows Spanish consumers are increasingly active online, while price and ease of purchase remain key factors influencing brand choice.

Spain’s 2026 metrics signal a pragmatic e-commerce era. Consumers are digitally savvy, but loyalty is tied to economic value. To win, a brand’s price must be as frictionless as its checkout process.” — Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital commerce has become an inseparable part of the Spanish lifestyle, yet brand allegiance is increasingly thin as shoppers prioritize their wallets over long-term loyalty. This insight leads the TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 , a comprehensive global study by TGM Research analyzing the digital shift across seven key international markets.The findings depict a Spanish market that has reached peak integration: 80% of the population now executes online purchases at least monthly, solidifying digital retail as a standard household habit. However, seamless UX is now considered a basic requirement; the primary arena for competition has pivoted toward aggressive price positioning.What the Data ShowsThe report’s Spain findings reveal several key trends shaping online shopping behavior:Price sensitivity and the rise of purposeful consumers. In Spain’s e-commerce market, price remains the key factor driving brand choice. Consumers tend to compare options carefully before making a purchase, focusing on getting the best value available.Convenience plays a key role in driving conversion. Beyond pricing, factors such as easy free shipping, fast delivery, and easy returns are essential to completing purchases. Any friction in the journey can quickly lead to drop-offs, especially in a market where expectations for convenience are already high.Shoppers prefer efficient, self-guided experiences. Traditional customer support features like live chat or phone assistance are becoming less influential. Instead, Spanish consumers favor platforms that allow them to shop independently, with speed and reliability taking priority over direct support.Flexible payments play a supporting role in the purchase journey. Even a wide range of payment methods is available; they only have a limited influence on purchase decisions among Spanish consumers. Instead, shoppers tend to prioritize more immediate factors such as good pricing or fast delivery.Cashless payments are widely adopted. Debit cards account for 38% of online transactions, reflecting a strong preference for familiar and well-planned payment methods within Spain’s digital shopping environment.What It Means for BrandsThe findings suggest that success in Spain’s e-commerce market depends on delivering competitive pricing and speed across the purchase journey. As consumers become more accustomed to shopping online, brands that prioritize convenience while maintaining strong value propositions will be better positioned to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.About TGM E-commerce Insights 2026For a deeper understanding of e-commerce trends and consumer behavior, access the full TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 in Spain: https://tgmresearch.com/e-commerce-insights-2026/spain.html MethodologyThe TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 study is based on a large-scale quantitative survey conducted across multiple countries worldwide, designed to capture consumer shopping patterns and decision drivers in 2026. The study provides comparable, country-level data to support market assessment, localization, and strategic planning for e-commerce platforms, retailers, and brands.Survey Methodology: online interviews (CAWI – Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing)Sample Size: 7,077 participantsAge Groups: 18-65+Country Coverage: US, UK, Poland, Germany, Italy, France & Spain.Data Weighting: Results have been weighted to reflect national demographics for accurate market representation.About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a technology-driven market research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology. TGM provides agile insights for better decisions, using the most comprehensive Res-Tech to spearhead the use of digital for better market research.With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM Research combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.For more information, visit: tgmresearch.com

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