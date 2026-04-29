Poland’s Online Shoppers Are Active, But Value Remains the Ultimate Deciding Factor | New Findings from TGM Research

81% of Polish consumers shop online at least monthly, reinforcing the role of e-commerce as a routine part of retail activity. Cost is the leading factor influencing brand selection and purchase decisions in Poland Bank transfer dominates online payments, accounting for 24% of online transactions in Poland

TGM Research E-commerce Insights 2026 highlights growing online shopping adoption among Polish consumers, while price sensitivity remains the key factor.

The 2026 data highlights how Polish consumers are moving into e-commerce with a strong value-oriented mindset. As digital retail matures, competitive pricing is becoming central to brand success.” — Greg Laski, Founder and CEO of TGM Research

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online shopping has become an established routine for consumers in Poland, with a growing share making purchases regularly via digital channels. These are among the key findings from TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 , a new report from TGM Research examining digital shopping behavior across seven major global markets, including Poland.The data shows a Polish e-commerce landscape where digital purchasing is firmly embedded in everyday consumer behavior. 81% of Polish consumers shop online at least once a month, reinforcing e-commerce's role as a routine part of retail activity. Yet despite this steady adoption of e-commerce, Polish shoppers remain highly pragmatic: the moment a better deal appears elsewhere, brand loyalty can quickly give way to value-driven decision making.What the Data ShowsThe report’s findings for Poland highlight several key dynamics shaping how consumers shop online:Regular online shopping is becoming more common in Poland compared to other EU markets. With 29% of consumers making online purchases weekly, Poland reflects the normalization of e-commerce as part of routine shopping rather than occasional purchases.Price remains the primary purchase driver. Cost is the leading factor influencing brand selection and purchase decisions. Polish consumers actively compare options and are quick to switch brands when a more competitive offer appears.Customer service features rank low in decision-making. Features such as live chat, phone support, and video consultations are among the least influential factors in online purchasing decisions, indicating that shoppers prioritize efficiency and simplicity over assisted service.Sustainability plays a limited role at checkout. Although environmental topics receive growing attention in public discourse, eco-related factors carry relatively little weight in actual purchasing decisions among Polish consumers.Bank transfer dominates online payments. Bank transfer accounts for 24% of online transactions, suggesting that consumers tend to approach online purchases with direct control and a reliance on established financial systems over any third-party wallet apps.What It Means for BrandsThe findings suggest that succeeding in Poland’s e-commerce market increasingly depends on delivering clear value and seamless shopping experiences. As consumers become more accustomed to purchasing online, brands that combine competitive pricing with frictionless digital journeys will be better positioned to capture and retain customers in a market where switching between brands requires minimal effort.About TGM E-commerce Insights 2026For a deeper understanding of e-commerce trends and consumer behavior, access the full TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 in Poland: https://tgmresearch.com/e-commerce-insights-2026/poland.html MethodologyThe TGM E-commerce Insights 2026 study is based on a large-scale quantitative survey conducted across multiple countries worldwide, designed to capture consumer shopping patterns and decision drivers in 2026. The study provides comparable, country-level data to support market assessment, localization, and strategic planning for e-commerce platforms, retailers, and brands.Survey Methodology: online interviews (CAWI – Computer-Assisted Web Interviewing)Sample Size: 7,077 participantsAge Groups: 18-65+Country Coverage: US, UK, Poland, Germany, Italy, France & Spain.Data Weighting: Results have been weighted to reflect national demographics for accurate market representation.About TGM ResearchTGM Research (TGM) is a technology-driven market research company that specializes in global online data collection and innovative survey technology. TGM provides agile insights for better decisions, using the most comprehensive Res-Tech to spearhead the use of digital for better market research.With a team of over 50 professionals working remotely across four continents, TGM Research combines global reach with local expertise. Its innovative approach ensures reliable data and flexible solutions for clients worldwide.For more information, visit: tgmresearch.com

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