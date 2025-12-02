WPNearMe Launches to Connect Businesses with Trusted Local WordPress Experts, Alternative to Global Marketplaces

WPNearme - Connect With Trusted Local Wordpress Experts WPNearme - Find Local Wordpress Experts Near You WPNearMe.com

New directory lets small businesses find vetted WordPress professionals in their city, addressing frustration with overseas freelancers and global platforms.

Small business owners don't want to post a job and get 50 bids from strangers around the world. They want someone local they can trust. That's what we built WPNearMe to do.” — Artin Hovhanesian, Founder - WPNearMe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WPNearMe ( wpnearme.com ) has officially launched as a local-first directory connecting small businesses with WordPress developers, designers, and consultants in their area. The platform positions itself as an alternative to global freelance marketplaces like Upwork, Fiverr, and Codeable, focusing instead on proximity, trust, and direct relationships between businesses and the WordPress professionals who serve them.The launch addresses a growing frustration among small business owners who have struggled to find reliable WordPress help through traditional freelance platforms. Common complaints include communication barriers with overseas contractors, lack of accountability, timezone mismatches, and the difficulty of vetting anonymous profiles. For many, the result has been costly project delays, subpar work, or starting over entirely with a new developer.WPNearMe takes a different approach. Rather than a global bidding marketplace, the directory lets business owners search by city to find WordPress experts nearby — professionals they can meet in person, call directly, or build an ongoing relationship with. It mirrors how businesses have traditionally found other trusted service providers like accountants, attorneys, or marketing agencies: through local reputation and proximity.The platform also serves WordPress professionals — freelancers, consultants, and small agencies — who are looking for an alternative to competing on price in crowded global marketplaces. WPNearMe offers them a way to be discovered by clients in their own city, build local reputation, and attract leads that value quality over cost."There are thousands of talented WordPress professionals who are invisible to the businesses right in their backyard," Artin Hovhanesian added. "We're changing that. If you're a business looking for WordPress help, or a WordPress pro looking to grow locally, WPNearMe is the place to start."WPNearMe is live now and serving businesses and WordPress professionals nationwide, with a focus on major metropolitan areas.About WPNearMeWPNearMe is a local WordPress expert directory with a mission to connect businesses with trusted local WordPress professionals . The platform offers an alternative to global freelance marketplaces by emphasizing local relationships, accountability, and quality.Learn more at wpnearme.com.Media Contact:Artin HovhanesianFounder, WPNearMesupport@wpnearme.comwpnearme.com

