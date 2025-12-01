New grants drive motoring participation

Release date: 28/11/25

Motorsport clubs across SA are again big winners with the final round of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s South Australian Car Club grants fast-tracking plans to increase participation, improve safety and deliver expanded community events.

Since launching in 2023, the $2 million program has supported more than 250 grassroots initiatives, driving access to safer facilities, better equipment and more inclusive motoring activities.

The final round attracted strong demand, with 50 clubs sharing in $500,000 for projects ranging from track upgrades and new infrastructure to major events drawing visitors to regional communities.

Supported by a $100,000 grant, the Sporting Club of SA will build new clubrooms at their Collingrove Hillclimb track in the Barossa - one of 15 regional projects awarded funding.

Riverland Speedway is gearing up for a new junior circuit with $35,000 to fuel young drivers’ speedway racing passion.

Track upgrades will also be going full-throttle out west, with the Port Lincoln Motorcycle Club receiving $21,175 to support and grow its dirt-bike racing community.

New lighting brings new possibilities for the Port Augusta Sporting Car Club with night racing coming soon following a $25,000 grant.

Funding will also see car clubs deliver bigger and better events across SA, including supporting Australia’s largest winter themed automotive festival, Women on Track training days, celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Centennial Grand Prix and getting behind the Harley Owners State Rally.

There are more than 200 recognised motoring clubs across South Australia, with more than 46,000 vehicles registered under the conditional registration scheme, comprising a mix of historic, individually constructed, left-hand drive and street rod vehicles.

This scheme delivers great savings for these vehicle owners, with an average 12-month registration cost of approximately $85 - a potential saving of $600 compared to full registration fees.

As these vehicles are not the usual daily drive for motoring enthusiasts, the reduced registration fees balance the limited access they have to the roads (up to 90 days a year).

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

It’s fantastic to again see strong demand from clubs across the state in this grant final round.

Whether it’s a new event or upgraded facilities, this popular program has fuelled more than 250 projects since 2023 - boosting participation in grassroots motorsport, attracting new visitors and championing our regional communities.

There’s no doubt South Australia is well and truly a premier destination for motoring enthusiasts and we’re right behind supporting and growing this proud history.

Attributable to Chris Frith, President Sporting Car Club of SA

Since 2023 the South Australian Car Club grants program has allowed the Sporting Car Club of SA to upgrade and enhance our Collingrove Hillclimb track and infrastructure.

This latest grant for new clubrooms will see the biggest transformation to the facility and allow competitors and spectators to enjoy the sights and sounds of hillclimbing in comfort, whilst providing modern amenities that can be used by the broader regional community as a training or community event space.