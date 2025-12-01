Giant Cuttlefish protection enshrined in law

Release date: 28/11/25

New legislation to safeguard the Giant Australian Cuttlefish has passed parliament, providing permanent protection for the iconic species.

Within weeks of being elected in 2022, the Malinauskas Government reinstated full protection for Giant Cuttlefish in South Australian waters, after restrictions were allowed to lapse under the former Liberal government in 2020.

These restrictions are now enshrined in law through The Fisheries Management (Cuttlefish–Northern Spencer Gulf) Amendment Bill 2025 which formalises regulations that prohibit taking cuttlefish in the northern Spencer Gulf. Anyone caught taking Giant Cuttlefish faces a fine of up to $20,000.

The legislation provides greater certainty and longevity for the ban, while maintaining existing allowances for scientific research and monitoring through a permit system.

Each winter, tens of thousands of Giant Cuttlefish gather near Whyalla to spawn, creating an incredible underwater spectacle and attracting visitors and divers from around the world.

The cuttlefish aggregation provides an incredible tourism platform for communities around the Upper Spencer Gulf, and in particular Whyalla.

In making the protection permanent, it gives the community and tourism operators on the Upper Spencer Gulf confidence to continue to build upon what is already a hugely popular nature-based tourism experience, whilst also giving the species the best chance to thrive into the future.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

The Giant Australian Cuttlefish is an iconic species that captures people's imaginations, and we are incredibly fortunate to host their aggregation in our state's waters, the only known event like this for the species anywhere in the world—right on our doorstep.

By having these restrictions enshrined in law, it means that their protection will be safeguarded into the future and generations to come can continue to experience one of South Australia’s most extraordinary natural events.

I thank Eddie Hughes for his advocacy in clearly putting forward the views of his community on this important issue and pushing for the highest possible protection for Giant Australian Cuttlefish.

Attributable to Lucy Hood

These unique marine animals are locals who attract global attention, and we are determined for that to continue.

Our Government has moved to ensure the species’ population is given the best chance to breed in large numbers, free from outside threats.

Measures taken will go a long way in protecting this incredible species, one of many we are so fortunate to have right here in our state.

Attributable to Eddie Hughes, Member for Giles

With this protection enshrined in legislation, it secures the future of the amazing and unique Giant Australian Cuttlefish breeding aggregation.

My motivation for initiating the legislation protection was the result of a previous government diluting protection with just the sign-off of a minister. That will now never happen again.

At long last, through this legislation change, we have done what has needed to be done for this globally unique phenomenon.