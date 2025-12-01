Enrolments to open for Adelaide University

Release date: 30/11/25

A major merger milestone will be reached tomorrow morning when the first course enrolment for the new Adelaide University takes place.

Summer school and online students will be able to enrol in their classes from 9 o’clock Monday morning, as part of a staged rollout that will take place over two weeks.

New cohorts of students will be able to commence their enrolment each weekday between Monday, 1 December and Friday, 12 December, with those in the School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering the lucky last off the blocks when they get their chance to choose 2026 classes from 1pm on the final day.

Students transitioning from the University of Adelaide and University of South Australia, as well as students who have received 2026 offers throughout October and November will be able to enrol in this period.

Those receiving an offer via the South Australian Tertiary Admissions Centre (SATAC) on 15 January 2026 – primarily 2025 SACE graduates – will subsequently be advised of their personal enrolment opening date and time in Adelaide University’s myEnrolment portal.

Exploring an amalgamation of the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia was a key commitment taken to the 2022 South Australian Election by the Malinauskas Government.

The State Government has since committed more than $400 million to ensure the merger’s success.

The new university is expected to boast the largest cohort of domestic students of any Australian university when it officially opens next year.

By 2034 Adelaide University is expected to educate more than 70,000 students.

A full schedule of the staged rollout can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

From tomorrow, students will be able to enrol in classes at Adelaide University. This is a massive milestone.

Our Government has worked tirelessly to realise this once-in-a-generation-opportunity and deliver for the future of our state’s economy and for South Australian students.

To get to this point has been a monumental effort, so when the first student enrols in a class at Adelaide University on Monday morning it will be a landmark moment.

That student will be opening the floodgates for thousands more students, from every corner of our state, from a broader range of backgrounds to access a world-class education right here in South Australia.

Attributable to Jessica Gallagher, Adelaide University Deputy Vice Chancellor, International and External Engagement

Opening enrolments marks a major milestone for Adelaide University and we are so excited to welcome our new cohort of commencing students and to welcome our continuing students too.

We’re building a place where they can access world-class education.

Adelaide University is firmly on track to open and to open well in January 2026, bringing together significant academic and research capability to achieve even greater positive impact for our students, partners and the community.