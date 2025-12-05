Bold path forward charted through strategic blueprint for Outback SA

Release date: 04/12/25

A landmark blueprint for Outback SA has been launched, with the strategic document set to guide decision making and shape outcomes for the region over the next decade.

Local Government Minister Joe Szakacs today launched the blueprint, which will shape the direction, partnerships, and priorities of the Outback Communities Authority.

Developed by the State Government over 18 months in collaboration communities and key stakeholders, the blueprint contains a comprehensive analysis of the future of the diverse communities in Outback South Australia.

It addresses essential services such as reliable energy and water supply, local food systems, healthcare, aged care, and childcare.

The document also acknowledges the critical role of arts, culture, heritage, and innovation in enhancing community liveability and wellbeing.

It highlights Outback SA’s national and international significance – not only for its vast mineral wealth and resources, but also for its unique ecosystems, spectacular landscapes, and rich Aboriginal and settler-colonial heritage.

These unique features continue to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from across the country and the world, with ‘Ikara-Flinders Ranges & Outback’ the only place in Australia to be recognised in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel destinations for 2026.

The strategic blueprint charts a clear path for the region’s economic and social advancement, outlining the advocacy, collaboration, and innovation required to secure a thriving future for Outback SA.

This blueprint follows the Malinauskas Government’s release of similar strategic plans including its 20-year State Infrastructure Strategy and the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan, which have been designed to guide future decision making and investment.

It reflects the Government’s steadfast commitment to long-term thinking that will deliver a better South Australia for future generations.

To view the blueprint click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Our state’s incredible Outback communities face unique challenges not experienced across the rest of South Australia.

It’s important also to recognise that within the Outback, each township and community has its own specific needs.

This is why it’s crucial that we have a comprehensive, forward-looking framework to guide decision making for these communities for the next generation.

This blueprint outlines a roadmap for the future of the Outback, to ensure that community needs are met and to help these communities thrive.

Attributable to David Reynolds, Chief Executive, Department for Housing and Urban Development

The Blueprint tells us a story of a unique and resilient part of South Australia, and it highlights the voices of those who live and work in the region, telling us what is important, and setting an agenda for the next 10 years.

I look forward to working with the Outback Communities Authority staff and Board to bring about positive change.

With the Outback Communities Authority as a part of our department, we are uniquely positioned to make a real difference to some of the critical issues facing the region, particularly around housing, planning and water.

Attributable to Jan Ferguson OAM, Presiding Member, Outback Communities Authority

This is an exciting initiative for Outback communities.

This Blueprint is forward-thinking and progressive, and will be a driver of future innovation for the diverse communities of remote South Australia.

It demonstrates a commitment to making change to improve the liveability and economic development of the Outback.