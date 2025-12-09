Peak congestion eased between Adelaide\'s city and airport

Motorists will now spend less time stuck in traffic with faster and smoother travel to and from Adelaide Airport, following completion of works on the Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive intersection.

New dedicated turning and through lanes have been built, and the left-turn lane from Marion Road onto Sir Donald Bradman Drive towards the airport has also been extended, moving traffic faster and more safely during peak hour.

In a boost for pedestrians and cyclists, bicycle lanes have been installed on all approaches to the intersection and a new pedestrian-actuated crossing has been built on Marion Road near Jenkins Street.

Speeds will return to 60 kilometres per hour in time for the Christmas holidays but works will resume nearby in early 2026 to complete the Mulga Street Reserve extension, where an additional 640 square metres of open recreational space will be created.

The reserve extension will include more than 60 mature trees and over 440 shrubs, along with new seating areas, a drinking fountain and a public bike repair station.

There will be minor speed and intermittent lane restrictions while these final works occur, however they will be managed to minimise disturbance to nearby residents and businesses wherever possible.

The project, which began in early 2024, has also significantly reduced the state’s environmental impact by recycling more than 1,600 tonnes of concrete and 5,000 tonnes of soil, while also incorporating recycled materials into the construction of roads and footpaths.

These works are being undertaken by South Australian company Bardavcol, which is supporting more than 125 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The $85 million project is equally funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor governments.

Attributable to Federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King:

“We now see the benefits of the Albanese Government, partnering with the Malinauskas Government, working together to deliver the infrastructure Adelaide commuters need.

“Everyone who’s driven or caught the J1 or J2 bus from the city to the airport knows that this intersection used to be a real traffic pinch point.

“This upgrade means cars, buses, cyclists and pedestrians can all move around this area more safely, and traffic flow is just that little bit smoother ahead of the Christmas rush.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Emily Bourke:

“We understand how frustrating traffic delays can be, especially when you're heading to and from the airport.

“This intersection upgrade will ensure less congestion and queuing for the 60,000 vehicles that pass through this intersection daily, while also preparing our road network for future growth.

“This is one of the many projects that is transforming how we travel across the city.

“With the Tram Grade Separation Project nearing completion and the River Torrens to Darlington Project forging ahead, it’s such an exciting time to be living and working in construction in South Australia.”

Attributable to State Member for West Torrens Tom Koutsantonis:

“SA is building, and we’re seeing that growth right now in Adelaide’s western suburbs.

“From this intersection of Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive, to the major works at Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue, to the biggest infrastructure project in our state’s history – a new nonstop South Road – the west is seeing unprecedented growth and investment.

“No government has delivered this magnitude of investment in Adelaide’s west, and I’m proud that the Malinauskas Government is building for our community.”

Attributable to Member for Adelaide Steve Georganas:

“Today marks the completion of a project that will transform how thousands of South Australians travel every day. The Marion Road and Sir Donald Bradman Drive intersection upgrade is not just an infrastructure improvement. It is a commitment to safer, faster, and more reliable journeys for our community.

“Infrastructure like this is about more than roads. It’s about connecting people, supporting businesses, and ensuring South Australians can get where they need to go without unnecessary delays. This is what building a stronger, more connected Adelaide looks like.”

Attributable to Senator for South Australia Charlotte Walker:

"Anyone using this intersection during peak hour knows how busy it can get. This upgrade will cut travel time and better support our growing community.

"It's about getting to and from our destinations safely. The new layout and signalling keeps traffic moving smoothly whether you're driving, cycling or walking."