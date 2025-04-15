CHRS Interactive Makes WordPress Smarter and More Efficient With AI Integration Service

Custom WordPress AI Integration Services

CHRS Interactive's AI service empowers WordPress site owners and developers with intelligent features, automated workflows, and time-saving features.

Too many AI plugins feel like afterthoughts—bolted on and barely integrated. We wanted to build solutions that actually fit so they feel like part of the site, not just extra code.” — Artin Hovhanesian

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHRS Interactive has launched a new service that brings custom-built AI tools to WordPress websites, expanding how businesses manage and scale their digital platforms. The new WordPress AI Integration service helps companies automate site tasks, tailor content delivery, and surface actionable insights without relying on generic add-ons or complicated workarounds.With AI adoption in CMS platforms rising sharply in 2025, CHRS built its offering in direct response, focusing on site-specific tools that adapt to how each business operates. Clients can implement features like behavior-driven chatbots, real-time content tuning, or analytics dashboards that respond to live user activity.The service supports a broad mix of use cases. Online retailers can use it to recommend products based on browsing patterns. Agencies might add white-labeled automation tools to enhance delivery for clients. Publishers can build dynamic elements that shift based on reader interests. Each component is created to match the client's infrastructure, not force them into rigid systems.Companies testing the service are already seeing results. "We saw a measurable lift in user engagement," said Mark Frankel, a longtime CHRS partner. "It didn't take much to implement, and the improvements were noticeable quickly."The WordPress AI Integration service includes tailored onboarding, hands-on tuning, and regular updates. It's designed to meet current experience standards from major search platforms while helping teams stay flexible as those benchmarks evolve.With so many businesses depending on WordPress for growth, smarter automation and adaptive content tools are no longer optional. CHRS Interactive's latest service launch brings those capabilities within reach—no major rebuild required. Visit chrsinteractive.com/services/wordpress-ai-integration to explore the service and request a custom quote.About CHRS InteractiveFounded in 2010, CHRS Interactive is a Los Angeles-based WordPress development agency specializing in custom themes, integrations, and advanced engineering. The company serves startups, growing businesses, and enterprise clients across industries. Learn more at chrsinteractive.com.

