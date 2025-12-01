Launched Breaking The Walls: The New Eu-funded Project That Proposes Breaking as a Tool for Personal Growth

Group session in a breaking workshop from Breaking The Walls Enrico Signa, founder of the initiative and artistic director of Be Street, the lead non-profit partner

The initiative aims to support Gen Z’s mental health with events in three European countries, proposing a combination of breaking with mental coaching.

BRUXELLES, BELGIUM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s digital age, young Europeans seem to face growing pressures arising from online comparison and post-pandemic isolation, negatively impacting their emotional well-being and social relationships. In this context emerges Breaking The Walls, a project that wants to offer the young generation a space for personal and artistic growth by combining the practice of breakdance with the coaching from mental-health professionals, to build emotional awareness as well as artistic expression in what is known as the Dance Movement Therapy (DMT).

“Breaking The Walls is a formative programme which involves workshops and training sessions guided by dance professionals and mental health specialists,” says Enrico Signa, founder of the initiative and artistic director of Be Street, the lead non-profit partner “Through this program, participants gain not only dance skills but also psychological assets such as mental resilience, emotional awareness, and opportunities to build lasting cultural connections across Europe.”

The formative sessions will happen mainly in the context of big European events: Albattle (Alba, Italy, March 19 - 21), Check The Style Festival (L’Aquila, Italy, May 21- 24), Outbreak Europe Festival (Banská Bystrica, Slovakia, July 19 - 26). The program will culminate with a final performance within The World Battle (Porto, Portugal, August 27 - 30).

“We deeply believe in Dance Movement Therapy (DMT), a practice supported by numerous psychological studies that uses movement to improve self-awareness and therefore mental well-being and relationships,” adds Signa - “we aim to demonstrate to young people that exploring their psychology and engaging in mental training is fundamentally the universal journey of personal growth everyone undertakes, not just a path for those with pathological conditions.”

The year-long program, which builds upon the foundation of the ECypher initiative, is set to offer workshops, mentorship, and live performances throughout Europe. Through these efforts, the program anticipates providing over 500,000 young people with the physical and therapeutic advantages of dance. For this mission, the project has received support from the European Union through the Creative Europe Fund.

The initiative is led by four partner organisations in three different European countries: Be Street Association (Italy), The Legits s.r.o. (Slovakia), Check The Style ASD (Italy), and MaxMomentum Lda (Portugal).

The full calendar of events is available on breakingthewalls.eu and on social media (@breakingthewalls.eu), where young dancers can apply to participate.

