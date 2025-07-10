University of Amsterdam Students Launch Termzy AI: A Browser Extension that Analyses Terms of Service with AI

Termzy AI launch presentation at University of Amsterdam

UvA students launch Termzy AI, a browser tool that uses AI to analyze website T&Cs and policies, exposing risks and promoting digital transparency in seconds.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of students from the University of Amsterdam has launched Termzy AI, a new browser extension that uses artificial intelligence to instantly find and analyse legal documents, terms and conditions, and privacy policies on websites while you browse.

“We all skip reading T&Cs online, but that blind acceptance comes at a cost,” said co-founder Giulio Pavesi. “Without realizing it, users are often agreeing to the sale of their data to third parties, exposing themselves to risks like spam, doxxing, profiling, and data redlining,” adds Annouck Leenders.

Over time, companies have come to rely on users ignoring these documents, embedding unbalanced terms that overwhelmingly favour the service provider. Termzy AI aims to change that by offering quick, accessible insights into what users are really agreeing to, restoring agency to the individual in the digital space.

Inspired by the Public AI course at the University of Amsterdam, Termzy AI represents a new kind of use case for AI, one that prioritizes public good and digital rights. The tool automatically highlights relevant clauses and summarises key legal points in plain language within seconds, providing an overall evaluation of the policy.

“The Public AI course challenges students to apply their cultural studies and technical skills to critically engage with real-world applications of AI,” said Dr Houda Lamqaddam, assistant professor of Cultural Data Analysis at UvA “The Termzy team went a step further by building a working browser extension that addresses the long-standing issue of opaque and exploitative terms and conditions. This project is a wonderful example of what interdisciplinary practice can bring to our students - and the world”.

“Our goal is to raise awareness. If more people start to understand the terms they're accepting, it will eventually force companies to offer clearer, fairer, and more transparent policies,” said co-founders Imogen Plumb and Julia Rajnai.

Termzy AI is now available for free on the Chrome Web Store.

Install Termzy AI

The tool is currently in beta, and user feedback will be essential to refining its capabilities.

Legal Disclaimer:

