South Florida’s Premier Luxury Faith and Wellness Retreat for Professional Women Returns for Third Year

Envision ME Conference January 23–25, 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envision Me Conference 2026, recognized as South Florida’s first and premier luxury faith and wellness retreat for women, will return for its third annual gathering January 23–25, 2026, at the Hilton Miami Aventura. Powered by ROM8 , the conference blends faith, holistic health and restorative luxury to create a deeply transformative space for professional, high-achieving women seeking clarity, connection and renewed purpose.

This year’s conference comes at a time when the demand for genuine community among women continues to rise. Many women are juggling demanding careers, entrepreneurship and family responsibilities while still craving deeper emotional support and spiritual grounding. Envision Me offers a sanctuary where women can pause, reconnect with themselves and be surrounded by a community that understands both the pressure and the promise of their leadership journey.

Participants will engage in immersive wellness activations, spiritual development workshops and intentional networking sessions led by influential figures across business, culture and health. Every aspect of the retreat is designed to nourish the whole woman, providing both the comfort of sisterhood and the practical tools for personal and professional expansion.

The conference is the vision of Chanae L. Wood, an award-winning attorney and wellness leader whose personal story anchors the mission of the event. Wood founded ROM8 after navigating her own challenges with body image, emotional resilience and spiritual realignment. Through her journey, she discovered the power of faith-led healing and now helps women embrace wellness with courage, purpose and trust in God.

“Envision ME was born from a moment of surrender and a promise to God,” Wood said. “It is a space where women can arrive with whatever they are carrying, find rest and restoration, and walk away knowing they are fully seen and supported. This conference is an invitation to step boldly into who God has called you to be.”

Building on last year’s sold-out momentum, the 2026 conference will feature expanded programming that covers mental health, entrepreneurship, leadership development, spiritual growth and holistic wellness. Attendees will also experience restorative activations designed to renew the mind, body and soul.

This year’s event is supported by a distinguished group of sponsors including Weiss Serota Helfman Cole + Bierman, Compass Legal Marketing, and Chin Law.

As South Florida continues to grow as a destination for women’s empowerment and wellness experiences, Envision ME stands at the forefront, offering a luxurious retreat infused with faith, purpose and transformative community.

Registration, featured speakers and the full 2026 schedule will be released soon. Tickets are available at www.EnvisionMeConference.com

