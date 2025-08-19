Award-Winning Documentary 'Harm in the Water' Launches Nationwide Tour During Black Philanthropy Month

Harm in the Water Film Goes on National Tour

Film confronts environmental racism along the Mississippi River and calls for investment in Black-led solutions

There’s a lot of blood in the soil and in that water.” — Mississippi resident

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harm in the Water, winner of the 2025 Essence Festival Documentary Award, is launching a U.S. screening tour this August in honor of Black Philanthropy Month, a time dedicated to educating, uplifting, and supporting Black-led organizations. The groundbreaking film exposes the legacy of environmental racism along the Mississippi River, known as “Cancer Alley”, and the disproportionate toll of water pollution on Black communities.

Produced by Black in Marine Science (BIMS), alongside Florida scientists, University of Iowa, the Tampa Bay Estuary Program, and BlueGAP, Harm in the Water combines science, history, and human stories to uncover decades of industrial contamination and systemic neglect.

“This film is more than data and science, it is about dignity, survival, and truth,” said Dr. Tiara Moore, Founder of BIMS. “Black communities deserve not just clean water, but justice. Harm in the Water is a demand to center equity in environmental policy and to invest in the organizations on the front lines of this fight.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Kendall Moore, the documentary traces the dual role of the Mississippi River as both an economic lifeline and a toxic corridor, revealing how pollution from chemical plants has fueled staggering cancer rates in predominantly Black neighborhoods. Residents describe this reality as “slavery by another name,” underscoring the film’s central theme: environmental violence as an extension of historical oppression.



Tour Highlights and Black Philanthropy Month Focus:

The nationwide tour will include screenings in Tampa, FL; San Diego, CA; Washington, D.C.; and a virtual event to expand access. Each screening will feature panel discussions with scientists, community leaders, and advocates, creating space for dialogue and mobilization.

The screenings also arrive at a pivotal moment, as Black-led nonprofits continue to face steep federal funding cuts. By pairing Black Philanthropy Month with this tour, organizers hope to galvanize support for grassroots efforts that are driving environmental justice solutions.

About the Film:

Through intimate testimonies and expert insights, Harm in the Water highlights the resilience of families and advocates who have refused to be silenced, while challenging policymakers and industries to take accountability. The trailer juxtaposes Mississippi's natural beauty with haunting realities: “There’s a lot of blood in the soil and in that water,” one voice declares.

About the Collaborators:

Black In Marine Science (BIMS): A global nonprofit empowering Black voices in marine and environmental sciences through advocacy, education, and storytelling.

BlueGap: A platform connecting upstream and downstream communities through stories and data to drive solutions that reduce environmental hazards and nitrogen pollution.

Kendall Moore: An award-winning director known for her work at the intersection of race, ecology, and human rights.

This work is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). The opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the NSF.

Watch and Engage:

Harm in the Water will screen across the country this August and fall. For updates, follow BIMS (@BIMScience) and BlueGap (@BlueGapOrg) on social media. To host a screening or partner on advocacy efforts, contact Info@BIMS.org.

Harm in the Water Trailer

