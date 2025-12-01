Submit Release
RE: Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 S

Roadway has been re-opened at this time.

 

Respectfully,

 

Ryan Kunzmann

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police

Westminster PSAP

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster, VT 05158

Phone: 802-722-4600 (3)

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, November 30, 2025 5:57 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 S

 

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 S has both lanes obstructed in the area of Turner Rd and Boyd Hill Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
 
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

