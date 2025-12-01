RE: Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 S
Roadway has been re-opened at this time.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 100 S has both lanes obstructed in the area of Turner Rd and Boyd Hill Rd due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
